thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon brothel scene was “pretty gnarly” to film
Shows like House of the Dragon and its parent fantasy series, Game of Thrones, have garnered a reputation for not shying away from the fact that, between warring for the Throne and building their dynasties, these characters definitely shag. House of the Dragon episode 4 was especially liberal with the...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose And Tino Sabbatelli Get Engaged
"NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose and former "NXT" wrestler Tino Sabbatelli are engaged. Rose shared the news Saturday evening via Instagram, writing, "My heart is so full." Back in May, Sabbatelli spoke with Chris Villet about his relationship with Rose. He revealed that it was her personality and down-to-earth persona that drew him to her. When they first met, they were just friends, as Rose was engaged at the time. After she broke up with her fiance, Sabbatelli noted in the interview that "it just kind of escalated from there." The couple confirmed their relationship in 2018 during the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Believes One Of Her WWE Matches Will Become A 'Cult Classic'
Ronda Rousey has an interesting choice for one of her matches that she believes will become a "cult classic." Rousey has been in quite a few high-profile matches dating back to her in-ring debut back in 2018 at WrestleMania 34, but one stands out from the pack in her mind.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Reveals Rick's Secret Gift to Jerry
Rick and Morty has been exploring the Smith Family in further depth with the episodes seen in Season 6 so far, but the newest episode of the series took things to a surprising new level with Rick and Jerry as it's revealed that Rick actually gave Jerry what he wanted the most (in secret). As Rick's connections with the rest of his family continues to evolve the longer he spends time with each of them, one of the most intriguing to follow has been how Rick has changed his perspective on Jerry the more he spends time with him.
WWE’s Jey Uso takes a shot at The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn
If there’s one person Jey Uso doesn’t like even a little bit, it’s Sami Zayn. He doesn’t like that he keeps trying to hang out with The Usos, likes his buddying up with Roman Reigns even less, and hates with every fiber of his being that the Laval, Quebec, Canada native calls himself The Honorary Uce when he has no legitimate link to the Anoa’i Wrestling Family.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Discusses How Big nWo Would’ve Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
During the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff responded to a hypothetical question relating to the nWo. Bischoff discussed how much bigger the group could have become if Hulk Hogan had not joined the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Hogan was the third man to join the group after the two.
ComicBook
New Transformers Series Reveals More Returning Classic Characters
Paramount+ has released a new promotional video introducing the robot characters featured in Transformers: EarthSpark, the new animated series set to debut on the streaming service in November. The new video -- which follows the first look at the series released during San Diego Comic-Con -- reveals several classic Transformers characters, and their alt modes, with new designs. They include Arcee, who transforms into a muscle car, Wheeljack, whose alt mode is a rally car, and Soundwave, who transforms into a stealth aircraft. The video also includes some other, previously revealed returning characters, including Optimus Prime, transforming into his usual semi-truck, Bumblebee, who becomes a yellow sports car, and Megatron, an armored aircraft in EarthSpark. You can watch the video below.
wrestlingrumors.net
Backstage Update on Jeff Hardy; AEW Status
That’s some good news. Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June when he was arrested for a number of violations, including driving under the influence. However, it looks like we may be seeing him sooner rather than later. According to the latest issue of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson And Chris Jericho's AEW Talent Meeting
AEW held a talent meeting following the controversial "All Out" press conference and brawl that took place afterward. With the three EVPs — Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson — and CM Punk all suspended indefinitely from the company, the primary speakers for the meeting were Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Bryan Danielson (via Fightful). Unlike previous talent meetings, which have reportedly been received poorly by some members of the roster, the September 7 address was overwhelmingly positive from the perspective of many in attendance.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Admits Show's Popularity is "Straining"
House of the Dragon is now four episodes deep, and the Game of Thrones spin-off is a huge hit. The series has already been renewed for a second season, and its viewership continues to rise. However, instant fame can sometimes be tough on the actors involved with big shows. Milly Alcock, who plays the fan-favorite Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon, recently spoke with Nylon and admitted the show's success can be "straining." Of course, it's no secret that the show will soon be making a time jump and Alcock will be replaced by Emma D'Arcy, but it sounds like Alcock is ready to move on to her next project.
