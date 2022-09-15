WVCAN recognized seven individuals for dedication to helping child survivors of abuse

Charleston, WV (WVDN) – The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network recognized seven individuals with One With Courage Awards for their commitment to preventing child abuse and helping child survivors of abuse heal in the Mountain State. The awards were presented at the One With Courage Awards Reception on September 12 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The Honorable Governor Jim Justice – Partner With Courage

Governor Jim Justice was recognized as an individual who partnered with the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network and Child Advocacy Centers to aid in service to children. Through his efforts in securing VOCA gap funding for victim-serving agencies, as well as his legislative support through the years, the viability of the Child Advocacy Center movement has been appreciably affected.

Julie Nutter – One With Courage

Julie Nutter is the Assistant Director and Prevention Program Coordinator at The Children’s Listening Place Child Advocacy Center in Parkersburg. In the recent past, Julie navigated a pandemic, national reaccreditation of their center, and an executive leadership transition – all while also managing the day-to-day operations of the CAC. Through her work, The Children’s Listening Place was able to continue to serve the kids of Wood, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wirt Counties, and recently expand operations into Calhoun County.

Greg Burton – Funder With Courage

During his tenure as CEO of BrickStreet Insurance and through his leadership of the BrickStreet Foundation, Greg Burton has done immeasurable good throughout West Virginia. In 2018, BrickStreet made a 5-year, $1-million-dollar commitment to expand Child Advocacy Center coverage to every county in West Virginia. Through their investment, WVCAN has been able to expand services to officially serve nine new counties with three in the works.

Jim Sizemore – Professional With Courage

Captain Jim Sizemore was instrumental in implementing the CAC model in his community in Fayette County so that child survivors of abuse only had to tell their story one time. As the Chief of Detectives for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, he took a leadership role in the successful investigation and prosecution of numerous high-profile cases involving the physical and sexual abuse of children and served as part of the multidisciplinary team that developed the legislative rules for the investigation of child abuse cases. Through many statewide trainings, he has also shared his expertise with other law enforcement agencies and multidisciplinary teams to further grow this model and enhance investigative practices throughout the state.

Nettie Goan – The Trudy Laurenson Advocate With Courage

Nettie Goan has been a social worker and advocate for more than 30 years in southern West Virginia, currently working at Logan and Mingo Child Advocacy Centers. She has been recognized by co-workers and community partners as the “go-to” person for assisting families in getting resources they need, such as accessing food banks, and has been a big part of healthy grandfamilies in Mingo County. Nettie is known for providing comfort to families upon arrival to the CAC.

Dr. Joan Phillips – Lifetime Achievement

As our state’s first ever board-certified child abuse pediatrician, Dr. Joan Phillips is well-known and revered by professionals in the child abuse field across the country. From setting aside a special day to treat abuse victims in her private practice, to assisting with the creation of CAMC Women & Children’s Hospital Children’s Advocacy Center, she has been dedicated to this work for decades of her career. She has not only been involved in the treatment of children who have experienced abuse, she has also been a driving force in the state’s prevention efforts and helped train and mentor CAC staff, MDIT members, and other child abuse medical providers throughout the state.

SHINE Memorial Tribute – Ian Frampton

The late Ian Frampton was a devoted father to Bella and Asher, a loving son, a loyal friend and a successful small business owner. As a courageous survivor of child abuse, Ian gifted the entire nation the #SHINE campaign. His story, told by his mother, inspired the campaign that celebrates the bright light of recovery, resilience, and hope for child survivors of abuse.

“These incredible individuals have made a tremendous impact on the lives of West Virginia’s children,” said Kate Flack, Chief Executive Officer of the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network. “In their own unique ways, each honoree has advanced the mission so that more child survivors of abuse can heal, find hope, and experience justice.”

The post WVCAN recognized seven individuals for dedication to helping child survivors of abuse appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .