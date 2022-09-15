ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingstree, SC

Decision to visit a second store leads woman to $300,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLcyy_0hx1zOl800

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said her decision to visit a second store to buy a lottery ticket led to her winning $300,000.

The Kingstree woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she was at the grocery store recently and made the decision to buy her lottery ticket next door, at Busy Corner #3 in Kingstree, instead of purchasing one from the store she was already visiting.

The woman selected a $10 Fun Fortune scratch-off ticket and revealed the $300,000 prize.

"It was my lucky day," the winner said.

The woman said she plans to spend her winnings on home renovations.

