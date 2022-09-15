ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Plane makes 'hard landing' near Henderson Airport with two on board

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Two people were on board a plane that made a "hard landing" in Henderson on Thursday afternoon, the city's fire department says.

KTNV first heard reports of the incident near Volunteer Boulevard and Raiders Way just before 12:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the hard landing, officials with the Henderson Fire Department said.

Couple sees plane make hard landing on street

Henderson first responders initially responded but soon turned over the investigation of the incident to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Volunteer Boulevard was closed from Via Firenze to Raiders Way. As of 1 p.m., there was still a significant police presence at the scene.

This is a developing story.

