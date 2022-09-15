Read full article on original website
Que & A: Why Do We Love Woodstock's Bub-Ba-Que?DeanLandWoodstock, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, drag racing charges highlight Sheriff’s activityJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn Thompson
Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand openingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
FOX Sports
'Jalen Ramsey bailed me out' — Cooper Kupp speaks with Laura Okmin on the Rams' close win against the Falcons
Cooper Kupp spoke with Laura Okmin on the Los Angeles Rams' win against the Atlanta Falcons. "Glad we walked off the field with a victory, but we have a lot of things to fix up."
FOX Sports
'It's an emotional game' - Jimmy Garappolo on 49ers' return at home against Seattle
After Trey Lance's injury, Jimmy Garappolo made an emotional return at home against the Seattle Seahawks. Garappolo led the 49ers to a victory 27-7 over Seahawks.
FOX Sports
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston on Daniel Jones' leadership in Giants 19-16 victory
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston discuss Daniel Jones' leadership qualities after the New York Giants moved to 2-0 by defeating the Carolina Panthers. They also talked about Xavier McKinney doing it on the defensive end all game.
FOX Sports
Colts no-show in return to Jacksonville, get blanked 24-0
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts waited eight months for a return trip to Jacksonville, a chance to prove last year's season finale was a fluke and a chance to end a head-scratching and embarrassing skid in the AFC South series. They openly welcomed the opportunity to bury...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 2: Buccaneers-Saints, Panthers-Giants, more top plays
The 2022 NFL season continues Sunday with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the New Orleans Saints, while the New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears look to build on surprising Week 1 wins. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. That's one way to...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
FOX Sports
College football top plays: No. 24 Texas A&M stifles No. 13 Miami
Week 3 of the college football season is underway as the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners kicked off the day with a dominant victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Elsewhere, No. 17 Baylor stifled Texas Tech in a massive scoring outburst. No. 12 BYU fell to No. 25 Oregon on FOX, while No. 22 Penn State defeated Auburn.
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Houston Astros & the Dodgers are STILL the top teams in baseball | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander gives us his updated MLB Power Rankings with just weeks left in the regular season. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros are still the top teams with the NY Mets, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, NY Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Seattle Mariners!
FOX Sports
Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore ejected after brawl in Saints vs. Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints broke out in a fight midway through the third quarter which featured Tom Brady, Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and Marshon Lattimore. Lattimore and Evans were ejected from the game. The Bucs' pick-six late in the fourth helped Tampa Bay hold the Saints to 10 points.
FOX Sports
49ers QB Trey Lance taken off on cart with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers announced he would not return.
FOX Sports
49ers QB Trey Lance suffers fractured ankle, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered a broken ankle in Sunday's matchup with Seattle and will undergo season-ending surgery on Monday, according to Niners coach Kyle Shanahan. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. A cart...
FOX Sports
Bucs-Saints brawl gave former coach Sean Payton a case of FOMO | THE HERD
After going 4-0 against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints fell in Week 2, and a massive brawl broke out between players in the 4th quarter. Former Saints coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to not only share his thoughts on the chaos, but explain why he this match up was the first time he truly missed being among the coaches on the sidelines.
FOX Sports
Does Trey Lance's injury hurt or help 49ers despite Jimmy Garoppolo's return? | What's Wright?
Trey Lance broke his right ankle and left in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss the remaining of the season. Jimmy Garoppolo returned and helped the 49ers defeat their NFC West rival but does he instantly make his team contenders once again? Hear why Nick Wright is concerned for the 49ers in the long run, despite increasing their playoff stock in the NFC.
FOX Sports
Was Trey Lance’s injury the result of Niners’ run-first approach?
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan appeared genuinely upset announcing that starting quarterback Trey Lance suffered a fractured right ankle in the team's win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, potentially ending the QB's 2022 season before it really got started. "It's tough," Shanahan told reporters. "You feel for someone...
FOX Sports
Trey Lance undergoes season ending ankle surgery, 49ers turn to Jimmy G | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss the San Francisco 49ers turning to Jimmy Garoppolo after Trey Lance suffered a season ending ankle injury vs. Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. The cast decides the 49ers brass should feel with Lance's injury.
FOX Sports
Eagles counting on trio of 'Batman' receivers vs. Vikings
PHILADEPLHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts has a trio of winged receivers — bats, of sorts, in this case as much as they are Eagles — in the offense and ready to Sock! Pow! Bam! their way into the end zone against Minnesota. Who are those masked men?
FOX Sports
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs dominate in win — but Bills are special all around
Even when the Buffalo Bills had to send their punter onto the field for his first attempt of the season in Week 2, they managed to come away with a positive outcome. Tennessee Titans receiver and punt returner Kyle Phillips misread the punt and took it to the facemask. The Bills recovered. And Buffalo's first and only punt of the season somehow ended up being a 30-yard gain.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Do Broncos fans' boos show Nathaniel Hackett is 'over his head?' | THE HERD
The Denver Broncos narrowly defeated the Houston Texans at home, rallying to a 16-9 Week 2 win. Russell Wilson threw for 219 yards, a touchdown and interception. Fans booed Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett for play calling and organizational issues. Colin Cowherd explains how Hackett is 'over his head.'
FOX Sports
No. 6 Oklahoma's rout of Nebraska is a big warning to Big 12
Oklahoma spent an entire offseason trying to leave one Lincoln behind. On Saturday, the Sooners left another Lincoln and may have effusively turned the page for good to a new era — albeit one full of familiar expectations. New coach, new players, same old position back atop the list as favorites to win the Big 12 after rolling old conference foe Nebraska, 49-14.
