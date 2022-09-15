Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 6:10, Officer Eric Crosby effected a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Highway 105 East for a license plate violation and made contact with the driver, Jakiedra Andrews, 38 of Brenham. Andrews was found to be operating with an invalid license with previous convictions and was found to have outstanding Brenham Municipal Court warrants for her arrest. Andrews was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced, an Unrestrained Child, and Expired Registration as well as four Municipal Warrants for 3 counts of Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
College Station police officer injured after suspect throws hatchet at him
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station police officer was injured Monday morning when a man threw a hatchet at him, according to Police Chief Billy Couch. Couch said police were called to a house in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Dr. at 5:45 a.m. The caller said...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest A Brenham Man On Multiple Charges From A October 2021 Multiple Vehicle Crash
College Station police made an arrest this week from a drunk driving crash last October where three of five vehicles that were involved were destroyed by fire and four people were injured. A Brenham man, 22 year old JB Wright, was booked and released from jail Thursday after posting bonds...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH
After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
Texas Rangers investigating Elgin shooting involving retired DPS trooper
The shooting happened on Bexar Forest Cove in Elgin.
mocomotive.com
CONROE STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS UP IN CLEVELAND AFTER LENGTHY PURSUIT
Splendora units were on patrol on FM 2090 when a call went out over the radio for a stolen vehicle that was going south on FM 3083 from Conroe. Since they were the closest units to FM 3083 they continued down FM 2090 to FM 3083. As they tra…. Original...
wtaw.com
Madison County Man Who Admitted To Burglary Of A Bryan Home In 2016 Was Sentenced To Prison This Week
A Madison County man who admitted to the burglary of a Bryan home six years ago has violated terms of his plea agreement for the second time. That led a Brazos County judge to sending 33 year old Robert Strickland to prison to serve a three year sentence. In February...
KBTX.com
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Walker County are crediting a car seat with saving a child from serious injuries or death following a crash Thursday east of New Waverly. The 2-year-old girl was riding with her father when the pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Bryan man sent to prison for receiving PPP funds while under indictment
HOUSTON, TX -- A 46-year-old Texan has been ordered to prison following his conviction of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty March 10. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Tran to serve 14 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by...
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
KWTX
Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game. It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY
A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
fox44news.com
Sheriff says Rosebud-Lott abduction report ‘questionable’
ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A report of an attempted child abduction at a football game is “incorrect”, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a statement to parents and staff that the district was notified that a young boy was able to free himself from the would-be kidnapper at the Chilton High School home football game on Friday, September 9. The boy bit and kicked the attempted kidnapper. The attempted kidnapper has not been apprehended, and is still on the loose.
navasotanews.com
Longtime Sergeant with Grimes County Sheriff’s Office retires after 25 years
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of a longtime member of the department. Sergeant Michael Fiaschetti is stepping away from law enforcement after 25 years with the Office. In his time, Sergeant Fiaschetti worked in the Patrol Division, Investigations Division, and School Resource Officer Division. Sheriff...
kwhi.com
TWELVE PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven People plead guilty and were sentenced pursuant to plea agreement by Judge Carson Campbell this week. One person previously pled guilty and was sentenced by the Court after a hearing. Carlos Rivera Loredo, 24 of Irving, after a hearing was sentenced to 4 years in prison for Continuous Violence...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
KBTX.com
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
