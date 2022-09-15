ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers historian wins Book of Merit Award for ‘Greatest Story in Sports’

By Katie Amrhein, Indiana Schilz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E12CY_0hx1xPKD00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers team historian Cliff Christl has been awarded with the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Board of Curators Book of Merit Award in honor of his recent book, The Greatest Story in Sports.

The Greatest Story in Sports begins in 1919 with the birth of the Green Bay Packers and captivates their story to becoming one of the most iconic teams in all of professional sports.

Christl’s extensive research and captivating storytelling dispel the myths and share the truth behind the legends that have persisted throughout the Green and Gold’s history.

“I always used the term, most storied,” said Christl while speaking with Local 5 News. “The stories are plentiful, going back from the very beginning and it’s such a huge part of Packers’ history, especially the first 30, 40 years or so.”

The annual Book of Merit Award is given to the author of a book on Wisconsin history that, in the opinion of the judges, made the most valuable contribution to public understanding of Wisconsin’s past during the preceding calendar year.

Christl has received awards during his 36-year-long career as a Packers beat writer, but this honor means more than the rest. He says, “It was a labor of love, consumed my life for about four years, and to be honored for it is truly meaningful.”

A committee of judges assesses each book’s merits according to factual accuracy, documentation, quality of writing, research methodology, design, impact on the reading public, and overall contribution to the printed record of Wisconsin history.

Christl was presented with the award on Thursday at Lambeau Field, where Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy gave remarks to those in attendance.

The book can be purchased in the Packers Pro Shop.

