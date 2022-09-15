Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Volunteers help organize walk to support the Alzheimer’s Association
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The walks to support different causes on weekends have numerous signs, speakers, bottles of water, maps and music. Gary Wicklund, who is from Coralville, is one of those volunteers helping to organize a successful walk for the Alzheimer’s Association. He said he’s raising and donating more than $200,000 to different organizations over his lifetime to find a cure to the disease, which destroys memory and the body’s ability to do other basic functions.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Uhaul employees are hired fast and paid fast
The housing market has soared this year and a real estate company called Revolution Realty is looking for people to keep that momentum going. Working Iowa: Dupaco Community Credit Union is hiring. Updated: Aug. 30, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT. Dupaco Community Credit Union operates on a philosophy where customers...
KCRG.com
University of Iowa to do cancer cluster investigation at Hudson Schools
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa is going to investigate after 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer in less than a decade at Hudson Schools. The University will be able to help determine whether an environmental factor at the school contributed to the cancer cases. “I know...
KCRG.com
Kid Captain from Benton announced for Iowa Rutgers game
How medical staff is trained to recognize and intervene on signs of human trafficking. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Cedar Rapids Fire Departments celebrates National Preparedness Month with P.A.C.T event. September is National Preparedness Month and the Cedar Rapids fire department wants people to evaluate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Local credit union holds shredding event, raising security awareness
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Though much of the conversation about securing your data in 2022 revolves around cyber-attacks, some in eastern Iowa are helping to protect sensitive information on paper. Car after car lined up in the Veridian Credit Union parking lot in Cedar Rapids on Saturday as employees...
KCRG.com
Nordstrom facility cutting some of its workforce
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Job cuts are coming to a Cedar Rapids facility that helps supply Nordstrom department store customers. Nordstrom has confirmed this evening that it will cut some of its workforce in Cedar Rapids. Nordstrom operates a fulfillment center on 18th Street Southwest. The Cedar Rapids Economic...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids bar seeks support during construction
Corgis compete in friendly race at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City. Dozens of corgis faced off today at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City in a pretty unique competition. KCRG TV-9s Cole Krutzfield has more. Updated: 9 hours ago. KCRG-TV9's Ethan Stein shows us the story behind one of...
KCRG.com
Corridor Corgis Club Hosts first Corgi Races in Iowa City
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When Penny Podhajsky helped start the Corridor Corgis Club four years ago, in May of 2018, its membership included only four dogs. This weekend, 30 dogs raced through Hunters Run Park in Iowa City. Podhajsky said the fun idea grew to seven races, with six...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
One killed in Waterloo crash
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a crash involving one vehicle in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. Officials arrived and found the only person in the vehicle dead at the scene.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday, September 19th, 2022
Corgis compete in friendly race at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City. Dozens of corgis faced off today at Hunters Run Park in Iowa City in a pretty unique competition. KCRG TV-9s Cole Krutzfield has more. Updated: 4 hours ago. One local bar and grill says the reconstruction project on...
KCRG.com
Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
KCRG.com
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids skate park closes
The company pays cash for the first two days of work. It's time for another edition of John's Big Ol Fish. Questions regarding the Univ. of Iowa's lightning policy. There were three lightning delays which caused the game not to end until 1:40 am Sunday morning. Kid Captain from Benton...
KCRG.com
A delicious apple recipe is in this Fareway Cooking Segment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a delicious apple recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment. Your Head: Fresh apples and apple juice may improve cognition, reduce hallmark signs of Alzheimer’s and improve mood. Your Heart: The soluble fiber found in apples, known as pectin, builds up in your...
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
KCRG.com
Arlington woman charged with child endangerment after drug bust
ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Fairfield St. During the search, authorities found an illegal substance, a firearm, and multiple paraphernalia items. 36-year-old Holley Robbins was arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of...
KCRG.com
Fire destroys house near Coggon
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more and more animals. September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Name released in Dubuque fatal crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. We now know the name of...
KCRG.com
Three arrested after drug bust in Oelwein
OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:50 pm, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th Avenue NW; the third search warrant at this residence since 2001. During a search of the residence, officials found numerous illegal substances including meth, marijuana, pills,...
KCRG.com
Scattered showers and storms possible Saturday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Showers and storms are expected in Eastern Iowa this morning. If you’re headed out for the Downtown Cedar Rapids Farmers Market, watch the radar and head inside if you hear thunder. Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the 60s and 70s. Storms...
KCRG.com
Strong to severe storms possible Sunday evening and overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It was a wet and stormy Saturday night across Eastern Iowa, and more storms are in the forecast over the next 24 hours. Most of the area is waking up to clouds with pockets of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Most of Sunday looks dry with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures rising into the 80s.
Comments / 0