Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell celebrates 24 years on job and says Sheriff’s Office office is hiring

navasotanews.com
Longtime Sergeant with Grimes County Sheriff’s Office retires after 25 years
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of a longtime member of the department. Sergeant Michael Fiaschetti is stepping away from law enforcement after 25 years with the Office. In his time, Sergeant Fiaschetti worked in the Patrol Division, Investigations Division, and School Resource Officer Division. Sheriff...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kingwood.com
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Dies
Humble Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Idetifiying Diesel Theft Suspects. On or about 07-07-22, at the Shell Station in the 1200 Block of Atascocita Rd, Humble, Texas, these two suspects are thought to be altering the diesel pump and then filling up tanks that are in their truck beds. The store believes that they removed a part out of the pump causing the pump to give diesel without swiping a card. The suspect in the smaller truck returned wearing a different shirt and cap. There are other cases around town where the exact same thing occurs.
Officer-involved shooting reported in College Station: Police
Police said the incident occurred at the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Station, Texas.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 6:10, Officer Eric Crosby effected a traffic stop in the 2000 block of Highway 105 East for a license plate violation and made contact with the driver, Jakiedra Andrews, 38 of Brenham. Andrews was found to be operating with an invalid license with previous convictions and was found to have outstanding Brenham Municipal Court warrants for her arrest. Andrews was taken into custody for Driving While License Invalid Enhanced, an Unrestrained Child, and Expired Registration as well as four Municipal Warrants for 3 counts of Driving While License Invalid and Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility.
Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say
Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area as they investigate the two-vehicle crash.
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY
9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
POLICE CHASE ENDS-SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A Splendora unit spotted a stolen Toyota truck on FM 3083 at Exxon Road. When they attempted to stop it a chase took place. FM 3083 to FM 2090 to 59 to Creekwood and back north through Liberty County neighborhoods. As the driver came back out onto I-69 in Cleveland a Splendora unit performed a pi maneuver and put an end to the chase. Suspect in custody. Additional details shortly.
Click2Houston.com
3 people shot during homecoming-themed house party near Katy, sheriff says
An investigation is underway after three people were shot during a homecoming after-party that took place at a rental home in west Harris County late Saturday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to the 21100 block of Bridgemeadows Lane near Katy. Shortly after 11 p.m., Gonzalez said...
Click2Houston.com
‘It was the most terrifying thing I’ve seen’: Residents concerned about speeding in Spring neighborhood after driver plows into backyard
SPRING – It was a scary moment for residents in Spring when a car lost control, went airborne and landed in a neighbor’s yard. The incident happened on Saturday morning off of Rayford Road near Siandra Creek Lane just before 11:00 am. Lacy Phillips was sitting inside her...
fox26houston.com
10-foot alligator captured in middle of road in Harris County neighborhood
While you may run into traffic on Monday morning, you won’t have to worry about running into this on your commute. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office shared photos of a 10-foot alligator that was captured in a neighborhood near Atascocita. Constable deputies responded to a report...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WOMAN KILLED AFTER FALLING OUT OF TRUCK
Just after 2 am Saturday morning MCHD responded to a call for a woman that had fallen out of a truck on SH 99 at FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene and found a Ford pickup parked in the u-turn lane. A female was on the ground with persons performing CPR. Medics determined the 26-year-old female was deceased. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held the scene until DPS arrived. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Unit was also notified and responded. According to DPS, the male acquaintance of the female was making a u-turn under SH 99 at FM 1485 when he told officials the female fell out of the passenger door. DPS did a field sobriety test on the male driver and determined he was intoxicated. He was placed in custody. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack responded to the scene for the inquest. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The vehicle was removed from the scene by Milstead Wrecker and taken to the District Attorney’s Secure Inbound for further investigation. The 26-year-old female victim has been identified as Ashley Dix of Humble. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 30-year-old Jonathan Chiu of Huffman. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
TDCJ: Inmate taken back into custody after escaping from unit in Huntsville
A 28-year-old inmate is now back in custody after escaping from a Huntsville Unit Friday afternoon. Garza was captured by Sam Houston State University Police at 3:45 p.m.
KBTX.com
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
mocomotive.com
CONROE STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS UP IN CLEVELAND AFTER LENGTHY PURSUIT
Splendora units were on patrol on FM 2090 when a call went out over the radio for a stolen vehicle that was going south on FM 3083 from Conroe. Since they were the closest units to FM 3083 they continued down FM 2090 to FM 3083. As they tra…. Original...
KBTX.com
New Waverly firefighters say car seat saved child’s life in crash
NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Walker County are crediting a car seat with saving a child from serious injuries or death following a crash Thursday east of New Waverly. The 2-year-old girl was riding with her father when the pickup truck left the roadway and slammed into a...
navasotanews.com
City of Navasota approves new budget which addresses long term needs of city, staff retention, and public safety
The budget for the city of Navasota for next fiscal year has been approved by city council. City Manager Jason Weeks gave a rundown of some of the city staff wishes that are included in this round of funds. “You asked for a facilities assessment. Many of our facilities, although...
