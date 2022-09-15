Read full article on original website
navasotanews.com
Winning $19 million lotto ticket sold in Montgomery County still yet to be claimed
A $19 million winning lotto ticket sold in Montgomery County has yet to be claimed by the buyer. The quick pick ticket matched all six numbers in the Saturday drawing, and was sold at Master Food Mart in Willis. The winner has yet to come forward, but still has 178...
navasotanews.com
Longtime Sergeant with Grimes County Sheriff’s Office retires after 25 years
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office has announced the retirement of a longtime member of the department. Sergeant Michael Fiaschetti is stepping away from law enforcement after 25 years with the Office. In his time, Sergeant Fiaschetti worked in the Patrol Division, Investigations Division, and School Resource Officer Division. Sheriff...
