Kemp glosses over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law at gathering for anti-abortion advocates

Lawmakers accuse governor of trying to ban contraception; Kemp campaign calls it a lie
ATLANTA — Some Democratic lawmakers are accusing Gov. Brian Kemp of supporting potential legislative efforts to ban access to a certain form of contraception. The Kemp campaign calls those accusations a lie. Before June 24, economic issues and a looming threat of recession were the top campaign issues. That’s...
Abrams attacks Kemp on hospitals, abortion in Athens speech
Athenians packed College Square on Saturday to hear Stacey Abrams give a fiery speech where she talked about the state's technical college system and sought to tie incumbent Governor Brian Kemp to the recent closure of one of Atlanta's two level 1 trauma centers. “I'm here for those families that...
Walker downplays debate with Warnock: ‘I’m not that smart’
Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker (R) downplayed himself ahead of his debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) next month, saying “I’m not that smart” — comments that his campaign argued were sarcasm. After some haggling between the two campaigns, the candidates announced last week that Warnock...
Backlash over controversial flyer aimed at Stacey Abrams prompts Forsyth Republicans to cancel rally
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A flyer from the Forsyth County Republican Party is sparking anger, with some calling it racist and dangerous, especially given the county’s violent past in race relations. The flyer came out just days before a barbecue meet-and-greet for gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams Sunday in...
Stacey Abrams among democratic candidates featured at Forsyth County rally
(Forsyth County, GA) Democrats from across the region gathered at the FoCAL Center on Sunday, September 18, to hear from a slate of candidates for political office including Stacey Abrams (D), who is running against the incumbent Brian Kemp (R) for governor of Georgia. The event was co-sponsored by the Stacey Abrams One Georgia Leadership Committee and Democrat groups from Forsyth, Gwinnett, Dawson, Cherokee, Cobb, and Fulton County.
Native American Election Forum in Atlanta to Attract Sen. Raphael Warnock & Stacey Abrams
Four Directions Native Vote, a non-partisan Native American voting rights organization, is hosting a Native American election forum in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday and Tuesday. Joining Four Directions will tribal leaders from the state to host candidates running for elective office in the midterm elections this November. The forum will...
Stacey Abrams speaks at UCWGA labor rally
The United Campus Workers of Georgia held a labor rally Saturday afternoon in College Square, which brought the attention of many Georgians, including the special guest, Stacey Abrams, who spoke at the event. “Voting is not magic, voting is medicine,” Abrams said. “And we’ve got some ills we need to...
Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices
Spurred by conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, activists around the country are using laws that allow people to challenge a voter's right to cast a ballot to contest the registrations of thousands of voters at a time. In Iowa, Linn County Auditor Joel Miller had handled three voter...
Republican candidate Chris West makes campaign stop in Central Georgia
ROBERTA, Ga. — The Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Second Congressional District hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia, making a stop in Crawford County. Chris West, the man opposing long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop, made a stop last week in Roberta at the Crawford County Young Farmers meeting. Bishop...
Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s...
Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits
By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
Stacey Abrams to Speak at Atlanta’s First Congregational Church 155 Year Anniversary
Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams to deliver keynote. Atlanta’s venerable First Congregational Church is celebrating 155 years of mission and ministry, notably its legacy of racial conciliation. The anniversary worship service is set for Sunday, September 25 at 11 a.m., at the church’s historic downtown location. “This is...
Twitter Reacts To Racist Patron Asking Black Woman At Georgia Bar, 'What You Doing In A White Place Like This?'
Twitter reacted to a Black women’s bigoted and poor treatment at a podunk Georgia bar and restaurant. A viral video on September 18 showed the woman’s interaction with redneck patrons and a server at Hiram Bar and Grill after they began to harass her because she wanted to play pool.
The politics around closing the Atlanta Medical Center as advocate fear a health crisis looming for the city
Governor Brian Kemp and his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams weigh in on the closing of the Atlanta Medical Center, leaving the city with just a single level one trauma facility. We also examine the education plans for the two gubernatorial candidates. Plus, WABE staff remembers our legal analyst Page Pate who tragically drowned last Sunday.
NEWS BRIEF: Poll shows Kemp/Adams race for Georgia Governor is tied
Things are heating up in the Georgia gubernatorial election. A poll by Quinnipiac University shows current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (Republican) at 50% and challenger Stacey Abrams (Democrat) at 48%, within the 2.7% point margin-of-error. The study surveyed 1,278 likely voters throughout the state. According to Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim...
Historian, author says Atlanta massacre was more about money and power as anniversary approaches
ATLANTA — This week will be the 116th anniversary of one of Atlanta’s most violent moments. A race riot left dozens, mostly Black people, dead in the streets. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned that the massacre had more to do with money than race. Georgia State University...
Gwinnett superintendent looking to put plans in action in second year
Gwinnett County Public Schools' Calvin Watts recently began his second year leading the district.
Kemp announces millions in aid for Grady ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure
ATLANTA (WUPA) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to provide a multimillion-dollar financial rescue package for Grady Health System in response to the upcoming closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. “Today, I’m announcing that the state will dedicate some of our remaining ARPA allotment to provide $130...
Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign
Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
