Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Ventura

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 4 days ago
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A bird in the Simi Valley area of Ventura County tested positive for the West Nile Virus on Tuesday, the Ventura County Environmental Health Division announced on Thursday.

There are no confirmed cases in humans at this time, and this is the first bird in Ventura County to test positive in 2022, according to the Environmental Health Division.

"West Nile Virus is considered endemic, so we can expect the virus to stay in our environment," environment health officials said.

The county's Environmental Health Division monitors and controls mosquito breeding sources throughout the county, and all mosquito breeding sources in the area where the bird was collected will be inspected and treated if evidence of mosquito breeding is observed, officials said.

The division asks the public to eliminate standing water from their property, make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens without holes, wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts, and limit activity, especially at dawn and dusk.

West Nile Virus can also infect horses.

To report any potential mosquito breeding sources in Ventura County the public can call the mosquito complaint HOTLINE at 805/658-4310.

The Division also provides mosquito-eating fish to the public to use in non-maintained swimming pools, ornamental ponds, and similar water features. To request mosquito-eating fish call 805/662-6582. To report wild birds that have died recently call the California Department of Public Health at 877/WNV-Bird (877/968-2473).

The post Bird tests positive for West Nile Virus in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

