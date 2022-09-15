ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
960 The Ref

Hurricane Fiona: Photos, videos capture destruction in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Fiona dumped heavy rains on Puerto Rico on Sunday and Monday, flooding streets, damaging homes, causing widespread power outages and leaving two people dead in the U.S. territory, according to The Associated Press and CNN. Government officials, news organizations and other social media...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy