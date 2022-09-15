ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIVI-TV

Defense grounds the Skyhawks, as Boise State beats Tennessee-Martin 30-7

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos protected the Blue on Saturday, beating Tennessee-Martin 30-7. The defense stepped up again for BSU as Tennessee Martin only totaled 152 yards, only 26 of those being rushing yards. In comparison, BSU running back George Holani had 157 all-purpose yards himself. Holani's...
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Albertsons Stadium unveiling new "Locals Corner" for all home games this season

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Stadium is unveiling their new project, "Local's Corner," in the stadium. It is a section of the stadium that will be designated for local breweries to sell beer. Along with the local's corner, the stadium will have food trucks around the parking lot in "Broncos Alley." Food trucks have been invited to the stadium before, but this year there is a larger emphasis on the experience as a whole, which is why breweries have now been invited to join.
BOISE, ID
Arbiter Online

Boise State defeats UT Martin 30-7 at the cost of multiple injuries

Despite Boise State’s 30-7 win over UT Martin, it may seem more like a loss. Three Broncos were taken out of the game this evening due to injury. In the first quarter, safety Jared Reed was carted off the field with a leg injury. Next, cornerback Caleb Biggers suffered an arm injury and was walked off the field.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
95.7 KEZJ

One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise

It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
BOISE, ID
idaho.gov

F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise

Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Ontario family loses barn, 4 horses, and tack in fire

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Tuesday a massive fire believed to be due to an electrical shortage claimed the Gardener Family's Heartland Jumpers horse training barn. The fire claimed four horses, including a five-year-old Grand Prix show jumper just starting his career. The fourteen-stall barn with an indoor riding arena...
BOISE, ID
KATU.com

Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
VALE, OR
KIVI-TV

Singing the praises of the Boise Chordsmen

BOISE, IDAHO — The Boise Chordsmen are a local musical group that consists of about 30 or 40 gentlemen who all play the same instrument, yet all make a different and unique sound. They have two big events coming up and new leadership, so, we checked back in with Idaho's largest barbershop choir, to learn more about the events we can look forward to this week.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Parents, We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This

Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

BSU Players, Staff Members Fire Back At Fans On Social Media

Despite winning their most recent game last Saturday, fans, players, and Boise State Football staff members are fighting with each other on social media. Social media is the new version of sports talk radio. Unlike in the old days when Coach Petersen did not allow players on social media, this year's team is about sharing their frustrations with their fans.
BOISE, ID
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID
KIVI-TV

Veterans Sportsman Alliance takes vets fishing at Schwartz Sturgeon Pond

PARMA, Idaho — Veterans Sportsman Alliance makes it their mission to help disabled veterans get outdoors for a social and therapeutic experience in nature. We caught up with this group as they had veterans out for a day of sturgeon fishing at Jim Schwartz Sturgeon Pond north of Parma, VSA is a non-profit that started in California and is now in five states including Idaho.
PARMA, ID
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
NAMPA, ID

