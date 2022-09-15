Read full article on original website
College Football World Expects This Former BSU Coach To Be Fired DRAFT
Two high-profile college football coaches have been fired, and we haven't begun week four of the season. Herb Edwards joined Scott Frost on the coaches looking for a work list. Could we see one prominent former Boise State coach join them on the highly compensated unemployment list?. Could former Boise...
KIVI-TV
Defense grounds the Skyhawks, as Boise State beats Tennessee-Martin 30-7
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos protected the Blue on Saturday, beating Tennessee-Martin 30-7. The defense stepped up again for BSU as Tennessee Martin only totaled 152 yards, only 26 of those being rushing yards. In comparison, BSU running back George Holani had 157 all-purpose yards himself. Holani's...
KIVI-TV
Albertsons Stadium unveiling new "Locals Corner" for all home games this season
BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons Stadium is unveiling their new project, "Local's Corner," in the stadium. It is a section of the stadium that will be designated for local breweries to sell beer. Along with the local's corner, the stadium will have food trucks around the parking lot in "Broncos Alley." Food trucks have been invited to the stadium before, but this year there is a larger emphasis on the experience as a whole, which is why breweries have now been invited to join.
Arbiter Online
Boise State defeats UT Martin 30-7 at the cost of multiple injuries
Despite Boise State’s 30-7 win over UT Martin, it may seem more like a loss. Three Broncos were taken out of the game this evening due to injury. In the first quarter, safety Jared Reed was carted off the field with a leg injury. Next, cornerback Caleb Biggers suffered an arm injury and was walked off the field.
CBS Sports
How to watch Boise State vs. UT Martin: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the UT Martin Skyhawks can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the Boise State Broncos at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Albertsons Stadium. The Skyhawks didn't finish too...
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
spotonidaho.com
Head coach Andy Avalos evaluates Boise State's win on The Blue (Video)
"Got a chance to play in front of Bronco Nation who was awesome today," Avalos said. "I know we had a few false starts and that had a lot to do with our fans and how loud they were." To read KTVB's full recap of Boise State's 30-7 win over UT Martin, visit ...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Here’s why more Idahoans are dumpster diving … and what the City of Boise is doing about it.
Anyone in a hurry to stereotype a man or woman searching for their next meal in a dumpster should know that a growing number of them are employed. In fact, more than a few have multiple jobs just to keep the lights on. “I think that’s just such an important...
idaho.gov
F&G receives multiple reports of mountain lion in Garden City and West Boise
Between Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, Idaho Fish and Game’s Southwest Region Office received multiple reports of a mountain lion moving through western Boise and Garden City. Footage of the animal was captured on two residential doorbell cameras, allowing Fish and Game to confirm that the animal was a mountain lion.
Post Register
Ontario family loses barn, 4 horses, and tack in fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Tuesday a massive fire believed to be due to an electrical shortage claimed the Gardener Family's Heartland Jumpers horse training barn. The fire claimed four horses, including a five-year-old Grand Prix show jumper just starting his career. The fourteen-stall barn with an indoor riding arena...
KATU.com
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
KIVI-TV
Singing the praises of the Boise Chordsmen
BOISE, IDAHO — The Boise Chordsmen are a local musical group that consists of about 30 or 40 gentlemen who all play the same instrument, yet all make a different and unique sound. They have two big events coming up and new leadership, so, we checked back in with Idaho's largest barbershop choir, to learn more about the events we can look forward to this week.
Idaho Parents, We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This
Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
BSU Players, Staff Members Fire Back At Fans On Social Media
Despite winning their most recent game last Saturday, fans, players, and Boise State Football staff members are fighting with each other on social media. Social media is the new version of sports talk radio. Unlike in the old days when Coach Petersen did not allow players on social media, this year's team is about sharing their frustrations with their fans.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family in 2022
When you bought your last home, what factors did you consider? If you're raising a family, you no doubt wanted it to be safe for your kids, have plenty of family activities around and it didn't hurt if you were nearby your child's school. Which neighborhoods in Boise check all...
Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash
PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
KIVI-TV
Veterans Sportsman Alliance takes vets fishing at Schwartz Sturgeon Pond
PARMA, Idaho — Veterans Sportsman Alliance makes it their mission to help disabled veterans get outdoors for a social and therapeutic experience in nature. We caught up with this group as they had veterans out for a day of sturgeon fishing at Jim Schwartz Sturgeon Pond north of Parma, VSA is a non-profit that started in California and is now in five states including Idaho.
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
