ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Newsom slams 'morally reprehensible' migrant transports despite launching homeless bus program as SF mayor

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is accusing Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas of possible kidnapping and has called their transporting of illegal immigrants to progressive states "morally reprehensible," despite launching a program as San Francisco mayor that bussed thousands of homeless people out of San Francisco and the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#The Seattle Times#Seattle King County#State Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Republicans succeeded in exposing liberals' 'phony compassion' in border crisis

Fox News Greg Gutfeld ripped liberals at Martha's Vineyard for panicking after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants to the wealthy island Monday on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I don’t blame them. It’s the greatest place in the world. Whether it’s that island I’m not allowed in, or anywhere for that matter. The Republicans succeeded in doing what the Democrats and media always say – they want, a conversation, right? Whenever we would talk about a policy, and talk about law enforcement, or justice, or we have to follow the rules, they’d go, "We really need to have conversation." So now you have a conversation. The only way you can get the conversation was to shame and expose the liberals for their phony compassion. Get mad over the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

SEAN HANNITY: Martha's Vineyard had plenty of space for 50 new guests

Sean Hannity discussed how Martha's Vineyard and other liberal cities are upset over Texas and Florida governors sending migrants to their sanctuary cities on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Late last week, the governor sent all of America's woke deeply compassionate liberals into a fit of hysteria. Apparently, DeSantis had the unmitigated audacity to relocate homeless and hungry migrants, provide them with food and lodging, and then those that volunteered, they had a choice to go or not go. They flew north to Martha's Vineyard, a community that claims to be welcoming and inclusive. Now, last week we showed you the welcoming signs.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Martha's Vineyard residents are so proud of the way they handled migrants

Martha's Vineyard is an idyllic spot in the Atlantic Ocean off Massachusetts, but for decades now, people in Martha's Vineyard have been pining for diversity. We need more diversity. We need more diversity. Well, diversity finally arrived, sent on a jet plane by Ron DeSantis and the second diversity arrived, the locals, the ones who pined for diversity, called the army and had diversity shipped to a military base where apparently diversity belongs. People were not too upset at Martha's Vineyard as diversity was led away to a military base. Watch.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy