California parents petition SCOTUS over Gavin Newsom's COVID-induced school closures
The Center for American Liberty and the Dhillon Law Group, filed a petition to the Supreme Court last week to overturn a decision by the Ninth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals, which dismissed the case Brach v. Newsom, regarding California's school closures during COVID. The Ninth Circuit court ruled that...
Newsom slams 'morally reprehensible' migrant transports despite launching homeless bus program as SF mayor
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is accusing Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas of possible kidnapping and has called their transporting of illegal immigrants to progressive states "morally reprehensible," despite launching a program as San Francisco mayor that bussed thousands of homeless people out of San Francisco and the state.
Texas gov's office accuses NYC mayor of 'flat-out lying' after considering legal action over bussed migrants
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is firing back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he said the city was considering taking legal action against Texas over the busloads of migrants being sent from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple. Adams made the comments during a...
Texas sheriff opens criminal probe into DeSantis operation to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Authorities in Texas are investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over an operation to fly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week, a move that has infuriated many Democrats and angered locals on the island. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, said he was opening up...
Arizona Border Protection officers find thousands of 'rainbow colored' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills at one Arizona checkpoint over the weekend, including many that were "rainbow-colored: in separate loads, officials said. The busts were made at the Nogales Point of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, Port Director Michael Humphries tweeted. The drugs...
Sen. Durbin says his son was a victim of PPP fraud, calls for more oversight of federal COVID-19 funds
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., pushed for more federal oversight of COVID-19 relief funds on Monday, saying that his own family was victim to fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program. "I think that a lot of money was wasted and stolen," Durbin told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I have a...
Latino civil rights organization meets migrants in Eagle Pass, busses them to other Texas cities
The League of United Latin American Citizens met with migrants on Sunday in the border town of Eagle Pass and informed them of their civil rights before bussing about three dozen to Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said the organization is trying to counter the...
Charlamagne Tha God calls DeSantis 'genius' for exposing Democrat ‘hypocrisy’ on illegal immigration
Media personality Charlamagne Tha God gave props to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for exposing Democrat hypocrisy during Thursday night's episode of Comedy Central's "Hell of a Week." Charlamagne gave kudos to governors like DeSantis for trolling Democrat leaders by sending illegal immigrants to liberal areas where they live. "For months,...
Martha's Vineyard resident says migrants will 'luck out' and get more services than 'down south'
The 50 migrants who landed on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week were shipped off the island so fast one local resident was left lamenting she didn't have time to help. "I wish that I had been more involved, that I had heard [about] it when it [the migrants' arrival...
Biden admin sides against Native Americans in crackdown on oil leasing near Indigenous site
The Biden administration is expected to soon finalize a rule banning oil and gas leasing near a Native American historical site despite heavy opposition from local Indigenous leaders, who say the administration's rule would prevent them from collecting royalties on their land. The rule, which the Department of Interior (DOI)...
2024 Watch: Pompeo to accuse Biden of treating Americans ‘like enemies’ in high-profile New Hampshire speech
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take aim at President Biden on Tuesday in a high-profile speech in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the race for the White House. "I’m here because a few weeks ago, the President of...
West Virginia governor torches Democrats' energy agenda: How can anybody defend what’s going on in DC?
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice slammed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Monday, arguing on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that too many Americans are "really hurting" from high energy prices. GOV. JIM JUSTICE: For people to really believe that today, 2022, we can do...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released by...
Greg Gutfeld: Republicans succeeded in exposing liberals' 'phony compassion' in border crisis
Fox News Greg Gutfeld ripped liberals at Martha's Vineyard for panicking after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants to the wealthy island Monday on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I don’t blame them. It’s the greatest place in the world. Whether it’s that island I’m not allowed in, or anywhere for that matter. The Republicans succeeded in doing what the Democrats and media always say – they want, a conversation, right? Whenever we would talk about a policy, and talk about law enforcement, or justice, or we have to follow the rules, they’d go, "We really need to have conversation." So now you have a conversation. The only way you can get the conversation was to shame and expose the liberals for their phony compassion. Get mad over the issue.
SEAN HANNITY: Martha's Vineyard had plenty of space for 50 new guests
Sean Hannity discussed how Martha's Vineyard and other liberal cities are upset over Texas and Florida governors sending migrants to their sanctuary cities on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Late last week, the governor sent all of America's woke deeply compassionate liberals into a fit of hysteria. Apparently, DeSantis had the unmitigated audacity to relocate homeless and hungry migrants, provide them with food and lodging, and then those that volunteered, they had a choice to go or not go. They flew north to Martha's Vineyard, a community that claims to be welcoming and inclusive. Now, last week we showed you the welcoming signs.
Utah Republican State Senate candidate faces mixed reactions to viral campaign rap video
A Republican candidate running for Utah State Senate dropped a rap-style video promoting her campaign – prompting mockery from social media users. Utah grandmother Linda Paulson is running for District 12's Utah State Senate seat. She announced her candidacy in the video, which was posted to YouTube. Paulson, who...
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
Massachusetts car dealership accused of illegally overcharging based on race
A Massachusetts car dealership illegally charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it did for white customers, the state attorney general's office said in a lawsuit announced Monday. The complaint filed in Essex Superior Court alleges that Jaffarian...
Tucker Carlson: Martha's Vineyard residents are so proud of the way they handled migrants
Martha's Vineyard is an idyllic spot in the Atlantic Ocean off Massachusetts, but for decades now, people in Martha's Vineyard have been pining for diversity. We need more diversity. We need more diversity. Well, diversity finally arrived, sent on a jet plane by Ron DeSantis and the second diversity arrived, the locals, the ones who pined for diversity, called the army and had diversity shipped to a military base where apparently diversity belongs. People were not too upset at Martha's Vineyard as diversity was led away to a military base. Watch.
