Fox News Greg Gutfeld ripped liberals at Martha's Vineyard for panicking after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent 50 migrants to the wealthy island Monday on "The Five." GREG GUTFELD: I don’t blame them. It’s the greatest place in the world. Whether it’s that island I’m not allowed in, or anywhere for that matter. The Republicans succeeded in doing what the Democrats and media always say – they want, a conversation, right? Whenever we would talk about a policy, and talk about law enforcement, or justice, or we have to follow the rules, they’d go, "We really need to have conversation." So now you have a conversation. The only way you can get the conversation was to shame and expose the liberals for their phony compassion. Get mad over the issue.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO