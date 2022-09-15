Read full article on original website
RECORD-BREAKING WASHINGTON CO. FAIR COMES TO A CLOSE
The 154th Washington County Fair has concluded, and it is one that is sure to be remembered for years to come. Numerous records were broken over the span of the 2022 fair, from queen candidate tickets to the Junior Livestock Auction. Fair President Keith Mikolajchak says this year is a...
FEDOR VFD TO HOST FISH FRY SATURDAY
The Fedor Volunteer Fire Department will host its 39th Annual Fish Fry this Saturday. The department’s all-day fundraiser will be held at the old Fedor picnic grounds at 4270 FM 1624, south of Lexington. Activities start at 10 a.m. with washers, followed by cornhole at 1 p.m. Michael Craig’s...
RIBBON CUTTING TUESDAY FOR THE BLUE HYDRANGEA
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting tomorrow (Tuesday) for a specialty shop in Brenham. The Blue Hydrangea, located at 1406 South Market Street, will celebrate its grand opening with the Chamber tomorrow. A ribbon cutting will be held at 10:30 a.m. The Blue Hydrangea offers...
BBA ARCHITECTS A FINALIST FOR TEXAS DOWNTOWN PRESIDENT’S AWARD
A local architectural firm is a finalist for an award celebrating downtown districts across the state of Texas. BBA Architects in Brenham is one of three finalists for the Texas Downtown President’s Award, under the category of Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration for communities under 50,000 residents. BBA Architects recently converted the...
BURLESON CO. FAIR NAMES FAIR QUEEN, LITTLE MISS
Burleson County has named its 2022 Fair Queen and Little Miss. Alexis Macik was crowned as fair queen during festivities Sunday night. First Runner-up was Hope Savage, Second Runner-up was Kylan Canon and Third Runner-up was Jalynn Urbanosky. In the Little Miss Contest, Hadley Doonan was named the winner. The...
ROUTINE MEETING EXPECTED FOR WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS TUESDAY
Bids for a new vehicle and monthly reports lead a routine agenda for Washington County Commissioners on Tuesday. Commissioners will consider the approval of bids for the purchase of a half-ton truck for the office of emergency management. The court will then act on an oil and gas development permit...
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival in Downtown Bryan. Behind-the-scenes photos of filming. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup. Brazos County Medical Examiners presentation by the SmithGroup Presented Tuesday, July 26, 2022. College Station apartment complex fire. Updated: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM UTC. CSFD says they believe...
Burgers in Brenham
When Brenham comes to mind, you may think of Blue Bell and rich Texas history. While that is all true, one thing you might not expect when you are here, is that you are in the middle of a foodie’s paradise. From authentic Italian food to award winning BBQ, Brenham/Washington County has it all! One staple that can be interpreted a million different ways is a big juicy hamburger with all the toppings and your favorite sides.
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR JUNIOR LIVESTOCK AUCTION HITS $1 MILLION IN SALES
The Junior Livestock Auction at the 154th Washington County Fair eclipsed the $1 million mark for the first time ever. Unofficial totals for the 260 lots in Friday’s sale reached $1,150,150. That number surpasses the previous record set at the 2021 auction of $927,900. Grand and Reserve Champions sold...
East Texas Resident is the Newest Texas Lottery Multi-Millionaire
The chances of winning millions of dollars from a lottery jackpot are extremely small. That being said, someone is guaranteed to eventually win, right? Sure enough, someone from East Texas has won a lot of money. Congratulations to Texas' Newest Multi-Millionaire. According to a release from the Texas Lottery, a...
BRENHAM ATTORNEY MAKES THE SUPER LAWYER LIST
For the sixth year in a row, a Brenham attorney has been selected as a Super Lawyer. Chad Gerke of the Gerke Law Firm, PLLC has been selected to Thompson-Reuters’ Super Lawyers for 2022 in the area of Personal Injury Law. Less than 5% of Texas attorneys are named...
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
MONDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For FREE: black and tan Sheppard mix pups, all dewormed and vaccinated...
BRENHAM SCHOOL BOARD SET TO MEET MONDAY
The Brenham School Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday. Trustees will hear and potentially approve a proposal to paint and seal the auditorium at the PRIDE Academy. They will also receive an update on the district’s messaging system, ParentSquare. In other action, the board will look...
BRENHAM SOFTBALL’S DELLA JASINSKI MAKES HER COLLEGE PLANS
Brenham High School’s leading softball pitcher for the past two seasons announced her college plans via social media yesterday (Sunday). Della Jasinski, who is a junior this year, has verbally committed to the Texas A&M Lady Aggies. This past season for the Cubettes, Jasinski was 22-10 with 1.59 ERA....
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
NANCY BERRY ELECTED CHAIR OF BLINN COLLEGE FOUNDATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors recently elected Nancy Berry, Brazos County Commissioner representing Precinct 3 and former member of the Blinn College District Board of Trustees, its new chair. Sam Sommer, whose term as Foundation Board Chair just concluded, was elected vice-chair, and Kevin Mutscher was elected secretary/treasurer.
BELLVILLE, GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Homecoming was celebrated Friday night at two area schools. In Bellville, Keren Moreno was named as the 2022 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Galindo Vite and Claudia Moreno. The Brahmas topped Cameron, 49-14. Meanwhile, Giddings crowned Abby Iselt as Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Justin Iselt...
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
