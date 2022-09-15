Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Man dead after fatal hotel shooting in Normal
NORMAL – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a Twin Cities hotel. According to a release from Normal Police, officers responded to a person shot at the Candlewood Suites on Susan Drive around 3:40 a.m. Sunday. There, they found a man in the parking lot, where they rendered aid.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested on gun charges following fight
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed following a fight early Sunday morning. Police say Myriece Byrd, 20, was arrested following a traffic stop near Gilbert Avenue and Mission Road on charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Weapon Without a Valid FOID card.
Central Illinois Proud
wbiw.com
Illinois woman arrested for dealing meth
WARREN CO. – On Saturday, just before 6:45 p.m., ISP Trooper Turchi and Probationary Trooper Howell were patrolling US 41 near County Road 300 North. Trooper Turchi and Howell initiated a traffic stop on a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer for traveling 75 mph in a 60 mph zone. While speaking with the driver, she initially provided troopers with a fake name. Troopers later identified the driver to be Lynette Brandt, 55, from Danville, IL.
walls102.com
Man shot in Streator; pair with prior firearm charges sought
STREATOR – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two individuals they say were involved in an incident in Streator where one person was shot Saturday. Authorities say they are looking for 24-year-old Timothy M. Wheaton and 27-year-old Alyssa K. Shelton, who were allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 Block of South Cleveland Ave that left a male victim with non-life threatening injuries. The pair may be in a Purple 2018 Jeep Wrangler with a black top and neon green accents. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. They are advising the couple may be armed and dangerous, but that the incident itself is isolated. In May of this year the same pair were allegedly involved in another shooting incident in Streator. They were taken into custody for that incident on May 25th in Peru at a restaurant and charged at that time with Reckless Discharge of Firearm, a Class 4 Felony. Shelton and Wheaton were currently out on a $5000 bond each pending trial for those charges.
Central Illinois Proud
starvedrock.media
Accused Ottawa Heroin Dealer Adds To His Rap Sheet
Charges continue to pile up for one Ottawa man. On Sunday, police in Ottawa arrested 40-year-old Brian Page for possession of a controlled substance, DUI and driving with a revoked or suspended license. He was hauled off to the La Salle County Jail. A judge has set his bond at $150,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police make “30×30” Pledge to hire more female officers
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is joining an initiative of inclusion. On Sept. 12 the department signed on to participate in the 30×30 Pledge. The pledge is a movement sweeping police stations nationwide. It’s a series of low- and no-cost actions policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.
Two men were arrested after GPD respond to subjects loading tool boxes off the road
Around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, September 13th, Galesburg Police responded to the intersection of US Highway 150 and Knox Highway 10 for a report of three toolboxes near the intersection near the Phillips 66 gas station. As officers arrived, two subjects were loading the toolboxes into the trunk of a vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud
Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
25newsnow.com
1470 WMBD
Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after chase through Woodford County
EUREKA, Ill. – A Henry, Illinois man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a chase Friday morning. Woodford County Chief Deputy Sheriff Dennis Tipsword says Robert Gibbs, 36, is jailed on several charges including Residential Burglary, Driving on a Suspended License, and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.
Galesburg man caught trespassing – held at gunpoint by homeowner
Galesburg Police on Monday responded to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for an unwanted subject being held at gunpoint by the homeowner. Police arrived and the 36-year-old suspect was seated on the terrace with the resident pointing a gun at him. According to police reports, the suspect was displaying signs of intoxication. Galesburg Police responded to a well-being check on the same individual earlier in the day after he lost his job. The male resident told police the suspect was observed in a neighbor’s driveway earlier in the night. Officers viewed security video of the male suspect walking around in circles “in a daze” and then eventually walking into the garage. The man was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Criminal Trespassing.
wglt.org
More time given to consider documents in Jamie Snow murder case
A hearing on proposed redactions from thousands of pages of documents in Jamie’s Snow efforts to reverse his 2002 murder conviction was delayed on Monday after Snow questioned whether all documents have been turned over by authorities. Snow is serving life in prison in the 1991 shooting death of...
Central Illinois Proud
Man killed in early morning crash
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead following a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Department. The man had been ejected from the vehicle after it left the roadway in the 1600 block of Krause Road. The crash is...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: September 16, 2022
On Sept. 8, a sexual assault at an on-campus Bradley-owned residence dated Aug. 28 was reported. BUPD has interviewed witnesses and placed a video statement into evidence in relation to the report. On Sept. 11, a student in Wyckoff Hall accepted a friend request from an unknown suspect on Instagram....
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington home hit with gunshots Wednesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A home on East Douglas Street was hit with gunfire Wednesday nights, said Bloomington police. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Douglas around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located evidence to show that a house had been struck with bullets.
