Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 18 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
LMPD searching for missing autistic teen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jose Lopez went missing around 4:00p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Dennis neighborhood. Jose was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with...
UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jose Lopez has been located safely. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the alert has been cancelled and the teen has been reunited with loved ones. LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department,...
Homicides surge across Metro, Shively over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday morning’s shooting on Dixie Highway continues a violent weekend across the Louisville area. As of Sunday afternoon, Shively has had 6 homicides in 2022, with half of them just this weekend. Around 9:00a.m. Sunday LMPD said officers found a man who had been shot...
LMPD: Teenager found shot in Klondike neighborhood; investigation underway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after Louisville officers found him shot in the Klondike neighborhood. Around 12:30 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. Officers found...
Thousands flock to Louisville for busy weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people are arriving in Louisville this weekend, and it’s not for the Derby. Several big events have local businesses filled to capacity. UofL football, Bourbon and Beyond and the September Meet at Churchill Downs are all on the same weekend. If you’ve gone...
2 killed, 1 injured in Shively triple shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
Family remembers loved one who was shot, killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family is turning to each other to get through the pain of their loss. Last week, Alexis McCrary was shot and killed on 26th and Cedar Streets, part of a double homicide that police are still investigating. While police are looking for her killer,...
Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway
CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
New K-9 officer donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9:20 a.m. Louisville officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found a man shot. He was taken to...
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot, killed in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 2100 block of Pirtle Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.
Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October. The location at 3400 Grant Line Road will be closing on Oct. 7, according to Kroger Associate Communications Manager Jessica Sharp. Sharp talked with the News & Tribune on Friday, who...
I-71 South closure continues for resurfacing project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most heavily traveled stretches of road around WAVE Country is still shut down Monday morning for a resurfacing project. Interstate 71 South heading into Louisville is closed from the Snyder Freeway all the way to the Watterson Expressway. The closure is scheduled to...
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the Watterson eastbound around the 10 milemarker near Southern Parkway exit. According the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:00p.m. Sunday afternoon officers responded to a report of a shooting on I-264 eastbound. Officers found a vehicle...
