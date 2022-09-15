ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD searching for missing autistic teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Jose Lopez went missing around 4:00p.m. Sunday and was last seen on Cillia Road in the St. Dennis neighborhood. Jose was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safely

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jose Lopez has been located safely. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the alert has been cancelled and the teen has been reunited with loved ones. LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers are searching for a missing autistic 14-year-old. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Homicides surge across Metro, Shively over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sunday morning’s shooting on Dixie Highway continues a violent weekend across the Louisville area. As of Sunday afternoon, Shively has had 6 homicides in 2022, with half of them just this weekend. Around 9:00a.m. Sunday LMPD said officers found a man who had been shot...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Thousands flock to Louisville for busy weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people are arriving in Louisville this weekend, and it’s not for the Derby. Several big events have local businesses filled to capacity. UofL football, Bourbon and Beyond and the September Meet at Churchill Downs are all on the same weekend. If you’ve gone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

2 killed, 1 injured in Shively triple shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were killed and another person injured in a triple shooting Saturday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a shooting. Officers found three people shot. One person, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify man, woman killed in Shively double homicide

SHIVELY, KY
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Closure announced for Riverside Drive, Ohio River Greenway

CLARKSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Part of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26 through the evening of Friday, Sept. 30. Cooper Railroad Service was awarded a contract to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park, according to a release from the town of Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shively police confirm third homicide in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating several homicides from Saturday. Around 6:30 a.m., Shively police responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Highway and found three people shot. Of those, two of the victims died at the scene. The third person shot was taken to the hospital with...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana Kroger announces permanent closure

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Kroger store in New Albany will be permanently closing its doors this October. The location at 3400 Grant Line Road will be closing on Oct. 7, according to Kroger Associate Communications Manager Jessica Sharp. Sharp talked with the News & Tribune on Friday, who...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

I-71 South closure continues for resurfacing project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the most heavily traveled stretches of road around WAVE Country is still shut down Monday morning for a resurfacing project. Interstate 71 South heading into Louisville is closed from the Snyder Freeway all the way to the Watterson Expressway. The closure is scheduled to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man in critical condition after shooting on Watterson; lanes reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the Watterson eastbound around the 10 milemarker near Southern Parkway exit. According the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:00p.m. Sunday afternoon officers responded to a report of a shooting on I-264 eastbound. Officers found a vehicle...
LOUISVILLE, KY

