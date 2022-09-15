ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

How to Save Money on Lunch as Inflation Squeezes NYC's Return To Work

Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation in many areas of their finances, especially when it comes to feeding themselves and their families. After the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of New Yorkers to work from home, many are now transitioning back to the office to face a new time of uncertainty: lunchtime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Looking for a COVID Booster in NYC? Check Here

Newly updated COVID vaccine booster shots designed to target omicron's wildly contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now available in New York City, but initial eligibility is limited to those covered by guidance from the CDC. For now, anyone 12 or older who got their last COVID vaccine at least...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Gothamist

Amazon stops selling items that obstruct license plates to NY buyers

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber and MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Daniel DeCrescenzo join partner law enforcement agencies at the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge on Friday, May 20th, 2022 to announce increased enforcement against obscured and fraudulent license plates. Before such an item can be added to a customer’s online shopping cart, there is an automatic notice alerting buyers that it cannot be shipped to New York locations. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Manhattan#Gridlock#Construction Maintenance#The Un General Assembly
Abdul Ghani

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York City

Eric Adams wants to immediately grant working papers to nearly 10,000 southern border migrants to fill the desperate demand for workers in the city. Migrants who want to work have to apply for employment authorization with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services. But Adams did not make it clear whether they will favor city jobs or the private sector. According to NYPost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Applications Available for East New York’s New 160 Unit Affordable Housing Development with Rents from $397-$1,865

Linden Terrace II, located at 573 Emerald St. is a smoke-free 160-unit project located in the East New York Section of Brooklyn. The Project is in Brooklyn Community Board # 5 and is very accessible through public transportation. Train options include the L train and buses include the B15. The amenities at this property include an outdoor landscaped terrace, A Community lounge, Bicycle Storage, Parking, On-Site Laundry+ (+Additional Fees apply), and a children’s playroom. Discover the recently opened Shirley Chisholm State Park as well as several shopping Centers within a few minutes’ walk of the property on Linden Blvd.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NBC New York

Most-Complained-About NYPD Cop Retires, Avoiding Penalties

This article was originally published on Sep 19 5:00am EDT by THE CITY. An NYPD lieutenant who had been facing discipline for 52 substantiated allegations of misconduct is retiring instead — avoiding penalties in three cases and getting docked 64 vacation days in five others, THE CITY has learned.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week

Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Chair Greg Russ out as CEO as roles split: Adams

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYCHA Chair Greg Russ will no longer serve as the agency’s CEO, with the two roles being split going forward, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday, a shift made following a scare of arsenic in the water at Manhattan’s Jacob Riis Houses complex. Russ, who had held the dual position since he […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Girl, 9, hit by car on sidewalk in Brooklyn dies: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 9-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while she was on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. The NYPD got a call around 2:30 p.m. that someone was hit near East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road. A 35-year-old woman was driving her Nissan Murano […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy