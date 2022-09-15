Bonita Vista girls volleyball move up and look for Div. II title

There is a banner hanging in the Bonita Vista High gymnasium.

It’s getting a little faded but it’s a constant reminder of the 2000 Barons girls volleyball team, led by Jennifer Saleaumua, that went unbeaten, topping Torrey Pines for the section Division I title and then going on to win the state championship over Stockton St. Mary’s, 3-2.

Bonita Vista soon will hang another banner, this one commemorating the 2021 team’s section Division III championship, a 3-0 sweep of Fallbrook.

Now the Barons are looking for a Division II title after moving up and a 12-1 start bodes well heading into the Coastal Classic this weekend in La Jolla.

Leading the way for Ahmad Rice’s team have been seniors Alina Inzunza and Jaiden Mojica.

“We’re aware of the banner,” Inzunza said. “It had been 20 years since the school had won a section championship before we did it last year."

Inzunza, a 5-foot-10 hitter-defender, has given the University of San Francisco a verbal commitment. She is coming off being selected the Most Valuable Player in the Sweetwater Tournament, which the Barons won by beating Metro Mesa League rival Otay Ranch, 2-1.

Mind you, Inzunza is one of the area’s better beach volleyball players, combining with former WAVE club team member Ava Lewison-German to reach the Junior Olympics two years ago as a 15-year-old.

“I’m a beach volleyball player who plays indoor volleyball,” said Inzunza, who was glued to the TV to study beach volleyball the last two Olympic Games. She carries a 4.0 GPA and is looking to be involved in corporate law after college.

“When I came out for indoor volleyball as a freshman, I didn’t know how to dive for loose balls like I do in beach volleyball, so I had a lot of bruises,” she said.

“The two sports are really different. In beach volleyball you have to watch the entire court (which is smaller) while with indoor volleyball you have five teammates around you.

“The big difference for me is the cheering. When you have just two players and not as many spectators, it isn’t like indoor volleyball where you have the whole team cheering for each other and the fans in the stands, too.”

Rice said Inzunza’s beach volleyball background is a major plus.

“She’s just now hitting her stride indoors,” said the second-year coach. “Hitting is clearly her strength — she powers through blockers. She brings energy and she and Jaiden work so well together.

“Jaiden is a setter who can also score. She has hops (she can jump) and she places the ball well.”

Playing for Bonita Vista, Inzunza can focus more on hitting and defense compared to beach volleyball where she is expected to do everything—serve, kill, block, dig and set.

Inzunza is averaging 10 kills and eight digs a game while Mojica adds seven kills, 15 assists, five service aces and 10 digs.

Inzunza and Mojica have played together since the seventh grade. The last two seasons Mojica has been able to improve her all-around game as sophomore Luvee Letuli has helped share with the setting.

“I think we (she and Letuli) both have about the same number of assists,” said Mojica, who stands 5-4 and like Inzunza is 17. “Like all setters, our goal is to ‘better the spot.’ We try to put the ball where hitters like Alina have the best opportunity to score.

“We have four starters off last year’s team (plus Abby Topete, a senior transfer from the Academy of Our Lady of Peace), so we did lose a lot of seniors, but our sophomores and freshmen are improving every practice. The difference between last year and this year is the team dynamic. Everyone wants the same thing and is willing to work to get there.”

Inzunza and Mojica think the move up to Division II, while a bigger challenge, could produce the same result as a year ago.

“I think we can win Division II,” said Inzunza, buoyed by the recent win over 2021 Division II champion Otay Ranch, which has moved up to Division I. “We’re in a very strong league (with Top 10 teams Eastlake,and Otay Ranch plus Mater Dei Catholic and Olympian) and that will help us.

“We even learned from our loss (3-0 to another Division II team, Granite Hills). I just think with five senior returnees we have at least as good a chance as last year.”

Steve Brand is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .