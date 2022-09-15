ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

No. 12 BYU heads to Oregon looking to build on early success

By ANNE M. PETERSON
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCgj2_0hx1ut4c00

In the aftermath of a big win over Baylor, BYU's players celebrated with their raucous blue-clad fans who rushed the field in Provo, Utah.

The victory moved the Cougars (2-0) up nine spots to No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and gave the team a boost nationally in its final year as an FBS independent. But the attention quickly shifted to this Saturday's game at Oregon and the latest opportunity to make the season special.

Offensive lineman Connor Pay called it all “business as usual” at BYU.

“We love it when the fans get excited, especially after a big win like that, but for us our minds are all on Oregon now and preparing the same way we do every week,” he said. "After a very emotional win, we regroup, refocus and prepare the way we know how. As long as we do what we’re coached to do, then we’ll be okay and be ready to play.”

That said, it was a fun win to revel in. Lopini Katoa's 3-yard touchdown run lifted BYU to a 26-20 victory over the Bears in double-overtime.

Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 261 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 22-yard scoring pass from Chase Roberts, who also had a career-high 122 receiving yards and another score.

“It’s exciting to see how excited everybody else gets when we have a big win like that and you’re just overfilled with joy at that moment,” safety Malik Moore said. "In a moment like that, anything goes. I didn’t ask to crowd surf; they just picked me up. I was like, ‘OK, here we go.’”

The Ducks (1-1) are coming off a 70-14 win at home over Eastern Washington last weekend. The rout helped Oregon move on from its disappointing season-opening loss to Georgia.

While Georgia and Eastern Washington certainly aren't comparable opponents, first-year Ducks coach Dan Lanning said the goal is to see progress from one week to the next.

“For us, it’s improvement. It’s a plan for improvement. We had things that we had to get better at from Week 1, and regardless of the result, we’re really process-oriented," Lanning said. “And there’s a lot of things that we still want to get better at from Week 2. ”

The victory also put Oregon back in the rankings at No. 25.

Saturday's game will be the first between two ranked teams at Autzen Stadium since 2018. The Ducks are riding a 20-game winning streak at home, the third-longest active streak in the nation.

FINDING A RHYTHM

Quarterback Bo Nix had something of a lackluster debut for the Ducks against Georgia, but he threw for a career-high five touchdowns against Eastern Washington. Success, as it turns out, breeds confidence.

“We wanted to complete passes and run the ball well, and we came out doing that in the first half,” said Nix, who completed his first 10 passes against the Eagles. “And when you're able to run the ball, it opens up the passing game.”

RUNNING ON EMPTY?

BYU had just 83 rushing yards on 33 carries against Baylor. That could be a problem against the Ducks' defense, which has held opponents to an average of 116 total rushing yards a game.

"We just need to do a better job at starting and sustaining our combo blocks because Oregon has great defense. They’re fast, they flow, so it’s going to be another challenge this week to run the football, and we need to be really consistent in our technique," Pay said.

FRESH START

Cougars starting offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia is a transfer from Oregon. The former 5-star recruit played one game for the Ducks last year as a freshman.

“You could see the talent but it’s the things that he brings off the field that matter for us and fits with our culture," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “He loves being a part of this team. He loves his teammates and I think he feels really comfortable being here and he’s a hometown guy, so I think he feels comfortable in our offense and comfortable with our coaches.”

HISTORY

Oregon and BYU have split their series 3-3. The last meeting between the two was in 2006 at the Las Vegas Bowl, a 38-8 victory for the Cougars.

This is the first game at Autzen Stadium between the two teams since 1990. The Ducks upset No. 4 BYU 32-16 in a meeting that featured two big-name quarterbacks: Oregon's Bill Musgrave threw three touchdowns and ran for another. BYU's Ty Detmer was sacked five times. It was one of just three losses for the Cougars that season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Washington, UT
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Local
Utah Football
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Ty Detmer
Person
Bo Nix
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
52K+
Followers
90K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy