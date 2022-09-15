ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them

By Britney Nguyen,Rob Price
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZM6LP_0hx1uouD00

  • A job interview scheme is on the rise where candidates are hiring proxies to sit in for them.
  • Reasons for proxies range from being nervous or under-qualified, to criminals trying to steal data.
  • Some "professional" proxies are charging up to $150 an hour to do job interviews.

Some job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and even paying up to $150 an hour for one.

In a recent Insider investigation into the "bait-and-switch" job interview that's becoming increasingly trendy, one "professional" job interview proxy, who uses a website to book clients and keeps a Google Driver folder of past video interviews, said he charges clients $150 an hour.

The proxy was approached by Aamil Karimi, who works at cybersecurity firm Optiv as a principal intelligence analyst. Karimi, who posed as a job seeker to talk to the proxy, told Insider's Rob Price that the "bait-and-switch" trend has been on the rise because of more work-from-home jobs and overseas hiring.

The "bait-and-switch" interview works like this : a job candidate hires someone else to pretend to be them in a job interview in hopes they will secure the job. When the job starts, the person who hired the proxy is the one to show up for work.

In his investigation into the trend, Price examined the many reasons why someone would want to hire a stand-in for their job interview. Maybe the person is "awkward or nervous," or isn't completely fluent in a language to perform well. Most of the time, Price wrote , the candidate is straight up under-qualified or unqualified for the job they want.

Most fields where the trend is happening are non-managerial and non-creative , according to the investigation. And in the IT field , where a lot of the proxies are getting candidates jobs, those fake hires are gaining access to important information that can damage a company 's reputation or clients.

With an increasing amount of job interviews happening over the phone or video chat due to remote work environments, the "bait-and-switch" trend is getting easier, experts told Price .

Read the full investigation here.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 13

Related
Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Interviews#Work From Home Jobs#Google Driver#Optiv
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman reveals she was replaced within three hours of quitting job: ‘You are always dispensable’

A woman has warned internet users to prioritise their mental health after she revealed that her corporate job replaced her position less than three hours after she had quit.Norah Myers – a pilates instructor living in Canada – has gained more than 67k followers on her TikTok page, where she shares wellness tips and pilates exercises. Before becoming a pilates instructor, Norah explained that she used to work overtime at her past corporate job.She began her viral video by stitching a TikTok from another content creator, who asked: “What’s something you were not prepared for about the corporate world?”“No...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
TheDailyBeast

Inside the Tragic Suicide at an Amazon Warehouse

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.An Amazon employee walked out of his overnight shift at a Massachusetts warehouse this month and shot himself outside the building, authorities told The Daily Beast.The heartbreaking incident occurred on Friday, Aug. 19, after the 23-year-old employee left work early at the e-commerce giant’s Norwood delivery station. According to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the man drove away from the...
NORWOOD, MA
Business Insider

Business Insider

618K+
Followers
40K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy