ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

Great Escape special event lineup announced

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVL4c_0hx1uEKB00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Six Flags Great Escape released a robust lineup of special events going on during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The lineup includes the return of fan-favorite events such as Fright Fest, as well as other new offerings for eventgoers.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

New Events

  • Taste of Oktoberfest , Sept. 17 to Oct. 30. This experience will become a new fall tradition offering a selection of seasonal craft beers, German cuisine and fun games.
  • Thrills by Day Kid’s Boo Fest , Oct. 1 to Oct. 30. This is a daytime event, filled with Halloween activities, entertainment, trick-or-treat trails and other less-than-scary experiences, suited for toddlers and children looking to get in on Halloween fun.
  • Wild West Fest, June 2023. Happening in Ghost Town, Charley’s Saloon will be making BBQ dishes to enjoy, while watching Western-themed entertainment to celebrate the nostalgia of Ghost Town.
  • Hurricane Harbor Luau , July 2023. Take a dip while taking in the entertainment at Hurricane Harbor.
Colonie centennial parade to commence Saturday

Returning Events

  • Girl Scout Day, June 3, 2023. A special event just for scouts, with exclusive activities, ride time, and catered buffet meals.
  • Oktoberfest, September 16-24, 2023. The fall tradition in the Adirondacks will include German music and dancing, festive foods, fun games and a selection of seasonal craft beers along with a traditional polka band.
  • Fright Fest, October 2023. Thrills by day and fright by night, the park will come alive with scare zones, dark rides and haunted houses.

For more information, you can go to the Six Flags website for further events and gatherings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Haunted attractions in the Capital Region

Spooky season is officially upon us! If you're looking for a scare in celebration of Halloween, you have a lot of options. From haunted hayrides, houses, and corn mazes, to a zombie zipline, here's where you can get a fright in the Capital Regio
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
Queensbury, NY
Lifestyle
City
Queensbury, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Gogh exhibit extended until end of November

Discover Schenectady has announced that the widely attracted Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit being held at the Armory Studios N.Y. in downtown Schenectady is being extended until November 30. The exhibit, which opened in May, has garnered more than 75,000 guests of all ages.
SCHENECTADY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Heard of Lake George, NY’s Mystery Spot?

One specific spot in Lake George has left scientists and visitors alike scratching their heads. I've been going to Lake George for years with my family and never realized a phenomenon was right under my feet. Literally. For years I worried about the ghosts at Fort William Henrey and Frankenstine standing outside the Wax Museum were going to get me while passing by a much spookier location.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Where to leaf peep in the Adirondacks this fall

Midway into September, some trees are showing some non-green colors as Autumn makes its way to the Adirondacks. With experts predicting a quick season for fall colors due to low rain conditions through 2022, there's no time to waste if you're a leaf-peeper - especially if you're one who likes a nice hike.
GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Great Escape#German#Bbq#Adirondacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NEWS10 ABC

Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls

On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police to host car seat event in Rensselaer County

Amidst National Child Passenger Safety Week, which is currently happening from September 18-24, state troopers will be hosting a free car seat safety check event on Sunday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held at the Center Brunswick Fire Department located at 1045 Hoosick Road in Troy.
TROY, NY
WUPE

A Legend Returns This Saturday!

Growing up in the Berkshire's, we have a lot of dedicated motorcycle riders around here. Now the only machines I've ever touched in my lifetime were 4-wheelers, snowmobiles, and go-karts. I have never actually climbed on a motorcycle to ride; however, I do know a handful people that have and still do.
ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

36K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy