Colonie centennial parade to commence Saturday

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Village of Colonie will continue its centennial celebration with a parade on Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. on Central Avenue. The route will begin on Walker Way, then to Jupiter Lane, move out to Central Avenue, down Lincoln Avenue, and finish at Cook Park.

The event will result in rolling closures of the aforementioned streets. All drivers are advised to avoid the area, if possible, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The centennial celebration was postponed from 2021 due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Tom Tobin and the Village Board Trustees, who will be taking part in the parade, are proud to commence this celebration for the community and its residents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.