Buncombe County, NC

my40.tv

Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
wnctimes.com

Fentanyl, Meth, hand gun seized from suspect following crash

Macon County -- Septmber 18, 2023: On Wednesday, the MCSO/FPD Narcotics unit tried to do a regular traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't pull over and ran away. A car with three people in it went very fast through an area where construction was going on. Law enforcement went after the car, which went onto school property and then drove off the road and through a local golf course, making golfers run away. Once the driver got to Golf View Drive, an MCSO detective tried to use "Stop Sticks" to stop the car from running away. To avoid the stop sticks, the car made a quick left turn into the yard of a nearby house and hit a tree. The car's driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but an MCSO Detective caught him quickly. Two other people in the car were also taken into custody.
MACON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Felon caught with stolen gun and drugs, Asheville police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say they arrested a convicted felon who was found in possession of a stolen gun and drugs. Eric Meredith Sams, Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 near the 160 block of South French Broad Avenue. Police say during his arrest, officers...
ASHEVILLE, NC
County
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
my40.tv

Nebo man faces meth, gun charges

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
NEBO, NC
my40.tv

Parents who have lost children to gun violence gather for 'Enough' rally

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents of gun violence victims organized a gathering in Pack Square Park Saturday, Sept. 17 to raise awareness for gun violence. “These kids don’t even have time to heal because they’re too busy losing friends and loved ones, saying 'RIP,'” said Javelin Duncan. “They haven’t had time to heal.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Asheville man sentenced to more than 8 years for role in gun store burglary

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man was sentenced Thursday to 8 1/2 years in prison for his role in the theft of 33 guns from an Asheville store. Court documents show Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 35, stole the guns from Carolina Guns and Gear West on Sweeten Creek Road in January. He pleaded guilty in April. Greenlee was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision upon completion of his prison term.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
themaconcountynews.com

Arrests for September 15, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 3 – 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. September 6. Hailey Madison McCall, was charged with possession...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Investigating Shooting that Injured One Person

Asheville -- September 15 2022: the Asheville Police Department are looking into a shooting that happened early Monday evening in west Asheville. One man was hurt in the shooting. Around 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 12, APD Patrol Officers went to the 200 block of Deaverview Road after hearing gunshots. When...
ASHEVILLE, NC

