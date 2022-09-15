Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Good Samaritan helps woman escape strangler in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a good Samaritan helped a woman escape a man who tried to strangle her. Officers said on Sep. 10, the woman was being chased by a man in the area of Jake Rusher Park when she saw a car nearby and asked for help.
my40.tv
Wanted: Officials searching for 2 suspects seen on video breaking into storage units
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Rutherford County officials are searching for information about two suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into storage units. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Sept. 16 that the two suspects in the video broke into units in Forest City, at 371 Chase High Road. Affordable Self Storage is located at that address.
wnctimes.com
Fentanyl, Meth, hand gun seized from suspect following crash
Macon County -- Septmber 18, 2023: On Wednesday, the MCSO/FPD Narcotics unit tried to do a regular traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't pull over and ran away. A car with three people in it went very fast through an area where construction was going on. Law enforcement went after the car, which went onto school property and then drove off the road and through a local golf course, making golfers run away. Once the driver got to Golf View Drive, an MCSO detective tried to use "Stop Sticks" to stop the car from running away. To avoid the stop sticks, the car made a quick left turn into the yard of a nearby house and hit a tree. The car's driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but an MCSO Detective caught him quickly. Two other people in the car were also taken into custody.
my40.tv
Felon caught with stolen gun and drugs, Asheville police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say they arrested a convicted felon who was found in possession of a stolen gun and drugs. Eric Meredith Sams, Jr., 29, was arrested Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 near the 160 block of South French Broad Avenue. Police say during his arrest, officers...
Man shot, killed by homeowner in Burke County, sheriff says
A homeowner shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded early Friday to shots fired call, which led to a homicide investigation. When deputies got to the address on Flat Gap Road, they found Howard Gene Cook who...
North Carolina homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at a residence along Flat Gap Road.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in SC parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
my40.tv
NAACP meets with Henderson County officials following commissioner's Facebook posts
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the NAACP met with Henderson County officials Friday, Sept. 16 to voice their concerns over recent social media posts made by an elected county official. Multiple people reached out to the WLOS newsroom earlier this week citing concerns over posts made on Henderson...
my40.tv
Hit-and-run in Tuscola High parking lot turns into DWI charge for repeat offender
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman is facing multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, following a hit-and-run in a high school parking lot Tuesday. According to court documents, the driver of a Dodge Durango fled the scene of a crash in the parking lot of Tuscola...
my40.tv
Nebo man faces meth, gun charges
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A Nebo man has been charged with drug and gun crimes. On Aug. 25, a McDowell County deputy stopped Benny Lister's vehicle on Sugar Hill Road for multiple traffic violations. Lister, 43, did not have a valid driver's license and a search of his vehicle...
The Post and Courier
Most of a Spartanburg County town's police officers resigned. Here's why and what's next.
PACOLET — Most of the police department in Pacolet has resigned after what the former chief said were conflicts with town administrators. John Alexander resigned Sept. 14 as head of the department in the town of about 2,500 on the western edge of Spartanburg County. Three officers, including Lt....
my40.tv
Parents who have lost children to gun violence gather for 'Enough' rally
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Parents of gun violence victims organized a gathering in Pack Square Park Saturday, Sept. 17 to raise awareness for gun violence. “These kids don’t even have time to heal because they’re too busy losing friends and loved ones, saying 'RIP,'” said Javelin Duncan. “They haven’t had time to heal.”
my40.tv
Asheville man sentenced to more than 8 years for role in gun store burglary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man was sentenced Thursday to 8 1/2 years in prison for his role in the theft of 33 guns from an Asheville store. Court documents show Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 35, stole the guns from Carolina Guns and Gear West on Sweeten Creek Road in January. He pleaded guilty in April. Greenlee was also ordered to serve three years under court supervision upon completion of his prison term.
Several Buncombe Co. offices to be temporarily closed
Buncombe County Government announced Thursday that several county offices and libraries will be closed on Friday, September 23, 2022.
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
themaconcountynews.com
Arrests for September 15, 2022
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 3 – 10. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. September 6. Hailey Madison McCall, was charged with possession...
NC woman arrested, charged for distribution of illegal drugs
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman accused of distributing illegal drugs following the execution of a search warrant in the Whittier community of Jackson County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies declare another drug house closed after search in Hendersonville
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently charged after multiple departments searched a home in Hendersonville. Deputies said they executed a search warrant at a house along White Sparrow Drive on September 8, 2022. According to deputies, 23.7 grams...
my40.tv
Marion couple charged with drug trafficking after getting pulled over, deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion couple faces drug charges after a traffic stop turned up methamphetamine, McDowell County deputies say. Authorities say Justin Wayne Ewart, 34, and Kayla Lynn Smith, 33, were pulled over on August 17 in the North Cove area for "multiple traffic violations." A...
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Investigating Shooting that Injured One Person
Asheville -- September 15 2022: the Asheville Police Department are looking into a shooting that happened early Monday evening in west Asheville. One man was hurt in the shooting. Around 5:55 p.m. on Sept. 12, APD Patrol Officers went to the 200 block of Deaverview Road after hearing gunshots. When...
