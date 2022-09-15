Macon County -- Septmber 18, 2023: On Wednesday, the MCSO/FPD Narcotics unit tried to do a regular traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't pull over and ran away. A car with three people in it went very fast through an area where construction was going on. Law enforcement went after the car, which went onto school property and then drove off the road and through a local golf course, making golfers run away. Once the driver got to Golf View Drive, an MCSO detective tried to use "Stop Sticks" to stop the car from running away. To avoid the stop sticks, the car made a quick left turn into the yard of a nearby house and hit a tree. The car's driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but an MCSO Detective caught him quickly. Two other people in the car were also taken into custody.

MACON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO