Good for the mother. These drug dealers should be held responsible for the deaths they cause.
Attempted Murder Charge at Casino, Sept. 19
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a Umatilla County, Oregon, man with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and several other charges after he robbed the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation at gunpoint and fired at least one round at a tribal police officer. Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with commerce by robbery, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. According to court documents, in the early afternoon on August 17, 2022, Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After being given nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino, pointed his firearm at a responding tribal police officer, and discharged at least one round. Vigil sustained injuries in an ensuing exchange of gunfire and was transported by officers to a local hospital. Vigil appeared in federal court today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending a 4-day jury trial scheduled to begin on November 1, 2022. If convicted, Vigil faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. This case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Umatilla Tribal Police Department and the Hermiston Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Ashley R. Cadotte and Cassady Adams, Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the U.S Attorney’s Office in the District of Oregon. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
‘This was a massive effort’: PPB sergeant details recovery of 7-year-old girl
The girl was found about 10 minutes after an Amber Alert was sent out.
Oregon woman finds stranger sleeping on son’s bed, sparks mental health debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon woman recently found an intruder lying under a pile of clean clothes on her son’s bed, and the incident quickly morphed into a flashpoint for improved community mental health services across the greater Portland area. Kelsey Smith told KPTV that she left her...
Caregiver pepper sprays attempted kidnapper in NW Portland
The kidnapping attempt of the 5-year-old happened around NW 1st and Davis. Details of the attempt are unclear at this time, but the suspect was taken into custody.
Idaho man who called in bomb threat and racist slurs to Portland’s Lincoln High School sentenced to probation
A 21-year-old Idaho man who phoned in a series of vile and racist threats to blow up Portland’s Lincoln High School last year was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and community service. Julian Ray Nevarez made the threats in multiple calls to the school on two days...
Mom of Portland teen who died from fentanyl overdose suing man accused of selling drugs
The mother of a Portland teen who died in a fentanyl overdose is now suing the person accused of selling drugs to her son.
Stalking Allegations Against Retired Oregon City Veterinarian Lead to $245,000 Lawsuit
The harassment began five years ago with a piece of hate mail, sent to Kenneth Fandrich’s Oregon City home. It was disguised as a letter from his union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Then, someone broke into Fandrich’s truck and left a condom wrapper under a pair of...
'She slept through the entire thing': Police detail how they found missing 7-year-old
PORTLAND, Ore — Police say the family of 7-year-old Yamilet Martinez was dropping off a moving truck Sunday night when their car was stolen with Martinez inside. Sgt. Kevin Allen, with the Portland Police Bureau, said the family had just moved to Vancouver and were dropping off the moving truck they had rented at a rental location near Southeast 49th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. According to police, the father of Martinez couldn't find the key drop box. She was sleeping in the backseat of the car her mother was driving and had parked along the street.
Man shot in Vancouver after witnesses report seeing fight
A man was found shot Sunday night in Vancouver and the suspect has not been caught.
Felons face Marion County charges for guns, drugs
Two felons are being held in the Marion County Jail on drug and gun charges after deputies were called about a vehicle being broken into Friday afternoon.
DA's Office says case of stranger climbing into 10-year-old's bed under review
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said it's now reviewing the case of a woman accused of walking into a Northeast Portland home uninvited and lying on a child's bed. The DA's office said the case highlights the desperate need for mental health care, calling the...
Woman files lawsuit against McDonald’s, says chemicals were in coffee
Woman files lawsuit against McDonald’s, says chemicals were in coffee The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the case highlights an unacceptable lack of community resources." (NCD)
Accused fentanyl dealer sued by family of Portland teen who died of overdose
PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of 16-year-old Portland high school student Griffin Hoffmann has filed a lawsuit against the man accused of supplying fentanyl pills that resulted in the teenager's overdose death early this year. In March, Hoffmann was one of two McDaniel High School students who fatally overdosed...
Portland police arrest two in connection with Southeast shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police announced Sunday that they had arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting on Southeast 82nd Avenue earlier this month that left one man injured. According to a police statement, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to a shooting in the...
Washington County man found guilty in bias crime case
The defendant was also ordered to receive mental health treatment and stop using social media.
Malnourished animals, stolen vehicles found outside Oregon City
State police say illegal marijuana operation involved eight people living on property with 75 acres.Authorities recovered more than they were bargaining for during a search of an illegal marijuana operation just south of Oregon City on Sept. 13. Oregon State Police said their search of 22 greenhouses found not only a large amount of marijuana, but also more than a dozen animals and multiple stolen vehicles. While executing a search warrant on South Criteser Road, OSP said they found nine horses and four cattle who were malnourished, and in need of veterinary care. The Oregon Humane Society and Sound Equine...
Portland AMBER Alert: Girl found safe; Alert sent to Central Oregon phones
An AMBER Alert out of Portland for a stolen car with a 7-year-old girl inside Sunday resulted in an alert sent to people’s phones in Central Oregon late Sunday night. The car has since been recovered and the girl is safe. The Portland Police Bureau said the black 2011...
Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Attempted Murder
Portland, Ore — A 17-year-old male wanted in connection with a shooting investigation is taken into custody on Saturday, September 17. The arrest comes after a team of officers and detectives from multiple agencies served warrants at various locations. Portland Police officers from the East Precinct responded to a...
Portland residents targeted by man lobbing objects at unsuspecting drivers slam slap on wrist for suspect
A Portland, Oregon, homeless man accused of throwing objects at car windows of unsuspecting drivers has left residents of the city concerned and, now, questioning why the suspect was only issued a citation and not arrested. "He looks at me, braces himself on his bike, and takes pretty careful aim,"...
One slain in Forest Grove, one arrested
Forest Grove police say officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard near a home on Meadow View Road around 8 p.m. on Sunday; when they arrived, they found a person dead at the scene.
