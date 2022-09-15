Mexico Beach man wins $5 million
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Mexico Beach man has several million reasons to be happy today, according to the Florida Lottery.
“James Whittington, of Mexico Beach, claimed a $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee” lottery officials said in a news release. “Whittington purchased his winning ticket from St. Joes Food Mart, located at 609 Monument Avenue in Port Saint Joe. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.”WATCH: Fort Walton Beach Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker
They added that Whittington took a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.00.
“The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD , launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second tier prizes of $1 million!” lottery officials wrote. “The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.91.”Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0