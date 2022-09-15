Read full article on original website
Opinion: The leadership that Oregon children need now
Thorne Ladd is chief executive officer of Children’s Institute and co-founder of KairosPDX. Grubbs is executive director of Foundations for a Better Oregon and a former policy advisor to Gov. John Kitzhaber. Both authors live in Portland. With child care, school buildings and college campuses all open, the back-to-school...
Petition to remove tampons from Oregon boys’ bathrooms goes to state board
The question of whether tampons belong in boys’ bathrooms goes before the Oregon State Board of Education on Monday, when the seven-person body will weigh public testimony sparked by a Southern Oregon mom’s petition to scale back access to free menstrual products in public schools. Written public comment...
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Tossup. That’s the latest outlook for the Oregon governor’s race issued by The Cook Political Report on Friday, and it is a downgrade for Democrat Tina Kotek and other members of her party who hope to hold onto the state’s highest office. A Republican has not occupied...
National Democrats spend another $1.25 million on Tina Kotek’s run for governor
Spending continues to surge in the Oregon governor’s race, with Democrat Tina Kotek reporting the latest seven-figure donation: another $1.25 million from the Democratic Governors Association. That brings the Democratic group’s total donations to Kotek this year to $3.1 million. Kotek received the latest contribution last Wednesday and reported...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Editorial: More housing is the best rent control
When legislators pushed through a 2019 bill establishing statewide rent control, then-House Speaker Tina Kotek hailed it as a big step forward for tenants. “This groundbreaking tenant protection bill will make a real difference for Oregon renters,” she tweeted. And oof, what a difference it is making. The...
Readers respond: Critical data missing in assessing drug costs
The sensational online headline “Rising prescription drug prices contributed to 49% jump in Oregon healthcare costs over 6-year period: report,” failed to reflect key facts regarding what health insurers and other middlemen truly end up spending on prescription medicine. While the Oregon Health Authority report that the story is based on raises good questions about spending in Oregon’s health care system, the report fails to explore all the factors driving health care costs in the state. That’s because, as the report itself accurately discloses, it lacks critical information about pharmacy rebates and patient utilization.
La Niña weather conditions in NW mean healthy coho salmon harvest
Cooler water in the Pacific Ocean leading to rebounding fish numbers means a healthy harvest of coho salmon this year, said state and tribal fisheries officials. The fish benefited from La Niña conditions out at sea. “The coho returns this year at Grays Harbor is one of the biggest...
How to climb Mount St. Helens during peak season
So you want to climb a mountain. Scratch that — a volcano. For many, especially those living in the Pacific Northwest, climbing Mount St. Helens is a great way to dip your toes into mountaineering. Prior to the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, the mountain stood at 9,677...
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Do you know the height of Boardman’s smoke stack or what’s left high school football teams scrambling?
Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sign-up here to receive an email when the NewsQuiz drops. Answer all 10 questions below to earn a final score. Don’t see the quiz? Click here. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s NewsQuiz was built by developer/data specialist Mark Friesen....
