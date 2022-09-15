ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

The Oregonian

Opinion: The leadership that Oregon children need now

Thorne Ladd is chief executive officer of Children’s Institute and co-founder of KairosPDX. Grubbs is executive director of Foundations for a Better Oregon and a former policy advisor to Gov. John Kitzhaber. Both authors live in Portland. With child care, school buildings and college campuses all open, the back-to-school...
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
The Oregonian

Editorial: More housing is the best rent control

When legislators pushed through a 2019 bill establishing statewide rent control, then-House Speaker Tina Kotek hailed it as a big step forward for tenants. “This groundbreaking tenant protection bill will make a real difference for Oregon renters,” she tweeted. And oof, what a difference it is making. The...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Critical data missing in assessing drug costs

The sensational online headline “Rising prescription drug prices contributed to 49% jump in Oregon healthcare costs over 6-year period: report,” failed to reflect key facts regarding what health insurers and other middlemen truly end up spending on prescription medicine. While the Oregon Health Authority report that the story is based on raises good questions about spending in Oregon’s health care system, the report fails to explore all the factors driving health care costs in the state. That’s because, as the report itself accurately discloses, it lacks critical information about pharmacy rebates and patient utilization.
The Oregonian

How to climb Mount St. Helens during peak season

So you want to climb a mountain. Scratch that — a volcano. For many, especially those living in the Pacific Northwest, climbing Mount St. Helens is a great way to dip your toes into mountaineering. Prior to the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens, the mountain stood at 9,677...
The Oregonian

Oregonian NewsQuiz: Do you know the height of Boardman’s smoke stack or what’s left high school football teams scrambling?

Every Sunday, we challenge your recollection of news recently published by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sign-up here to receive an email when the NewsQuiz drops. Answer all 10 questions below to earn a final score. Don’t see the quiz? Click here. The Oregonian/OregonLive’s NewsQuiz was built by developer/data specialist Mark Friesen....
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

