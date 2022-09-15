The sensational online headline “Rising prescription drug prices contributed to 49% jump in Oregon healthcare costs over 6-year period: report,” failed to reflect key facts regarding what health insurers and other middlemen truly end up spending on prescription medicine. While the Oregon Health Authority report that the story is based on raises good questions about spending in Oregon’s health care system, the report fails to explore all the factors driving health care costs in the state. That’s because, as the report itself accurately discloses, it lacks critical information about pharmacy rebates and patient utilization.

OREGON STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO