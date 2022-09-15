Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man

Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injury.

Tacoma police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

