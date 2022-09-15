Tacoma police investigating fatal shooting of man
Tacoma police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Thursday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
At about 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Saint Paul Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injury.
Tacoma police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 2