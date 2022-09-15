Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: PDX begins installation of new hand-crafted wooden roof and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
NBC Sports
Beverley. Now Schroder. Could the Lakers bring Russell Westbrook off the bench?
The Lakers are stacked at guard — especially point guard. Russell Westbrook is a point guard. Patrick Beverley is a point guard. People may think of Kendrick Nunn as a two-guard, but he’s 6’2″ and has played every minute at the point (according to Basketball-Reference.com). Now the Lakers have brought veteran Dennis Schroder back into the mix at the point.
NBC Sports
Draymond thought Kerr was 'out of his mind' with 2014 offense
The Warriors shocked the basketball world in 2014 when the franchise opted to fire coach Mark Jackson despite back-to-back NBA playoff appearances. After Jackson's ouster, Golden State went outside the box by hiring Steve Kerr as the team's next coach despite not having any coaching experience. Kerr had only spent time as Phoenix Suns general manager, so the Warriors took a gamble.
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
On Friday, the Utah Jazz waived two players (Xavier Sneed and Paris Bass).
NBA Superstar Damian Lillard Vows To Stay With Portland Trail Blazers For Remainder Of Career
"As long as I feel that our organization is putting their best foot forward and we're on the same page about doing everything that we can do to win, then I'm willing to go out swinging." Portland Blazer guard Damian Lillard on the "Dave Pasch Podcast"
LeBron James reacts to Lakers reuniting with Dennis Schroder
The Los Angeles Lakers reunited with a familiar face on Friday, signing guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year deal worth just over $2 million. It’s a far cry from the $84 million he turned down back in the 2020-21 season, but at least he’s now back with LeBron James, who appears to be ecstatic for the German’s arrival.
NBC Sports
Warriors GM Myers says team ‘unequivocally’ wants to keep Green (and Poole and Wiggins)
Things are about to get very expensive in Golden State. Things already were expensive — the Warriors set an NBA record paying more than $350 million in player salaries and luxury tax last season. This season they will have a bill in the same ballpark. But there are limits to what even Joe Lacob and Peter Guber (the Warriors owners) will spend, even with the cash cow that is the new Chase Center filling their bank accounts. Stephen Curry is about to start a no-brainer $215.4 max contract extension, Klay Thompson is at the max, Andrew Wiggins is in the final year of a max and likely gets extended at a slightly lower but still steep price, and Jordan Poole is up for an extension and while not a max guy is a bridge to the future. All that has led to an interesting bit of speculation:
Portland Trail Blazers Announce Gary Payton II Underwent Surgery
The Portland Trail Blazers recently announced that newly signed guard Gary Payton II underwent offseason surgery to address a core muscle injury.
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from Rollins in 2022-23 season
Life has come at Ryan Rollins fast. He was a three-star recruit in high school, struggling to attract major universities. But after being named the MAC's Freshman of the Year at Toledo, Rollins began to realize his NBA dreams could become true. After an impressive sophomore season, the Warriors did...
Coaching through “Shout!” stands as a new challenge for Dan Lanning
For the last decade or so, one of college football’s coolest traditions has emerged in Eugene with the playing of “Shout!” by Otis Day and the Knights, a classic that was featured in the movie Animal House. At the end of the third quarter of each game at Autzen Stadium, the song and video that the folks at Nike put together is played and the fans sing and dance through it. The players also get in on the action. Former Duck Troy Dye really got into it. But there’s one thing that most forget. There’s still a game being played and coaches...
