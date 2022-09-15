ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

TIFF: ‘Blackfish’ Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite on Returning to Docs With ‘The Grab’

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkWxv_0hx1pnqR00

In 2013, Gabriela Cowperthwaite released her last documentary feature, Blackfish , about the captivity of Orcas, especially at SeaWorld. The film directly impacted the attendance and revenue of the theme park. Eventually, SeaWorld and its former CEO James Atchison had to pay more than $5 million to settle federal charges that they covered up the negative impact of the documentary.

Nearly a decade later, after dabbling in narrative with features like 2017’s Megan Leavey and 2019’s Our Friend, Cowperthwaite has returned to non-fiction with The Grab , which had its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival . The title, which is up for sale via WME, takes a look at the geopolitical forces behind global land and water rights, and the race for the world’s last farmable land. For The Grab , the filmmakers teamed with The Center for Investigative Reporting, spending years diving into the money and governments behind the global food trade which lead the team everywhere from Russia to Zambia, reporting on everyone from Vladimir Putin to Blackwater founder Erik Prince.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“There was just one thing you could do and that would be to just not go to SeaWorld. You could be like changing the world by not doing something. That was an easy way to be an activist,” says Cowperthwaite of the direct action that audiences could take following Blackfish . With the expansive subject matter of The Grab , the metrics are a bit different.

Ahead of the festival, Cowperthwaite talked to THR about The Grab .

How did you get involved with the Center for Investigative Reporting?

Around 2016, I was brought in to speak with The Center for Investigative Reporting. [Investigative reporter] Nate Halverson had amassed some reporting at that point. He hadn’t done the full monte yet, but they brought me in to see if there was a documentary in here. I remember at the time it was just really, really big. The more I, with Nate, unwrapped the story, I was like, ‘Wait a second, this is a grab.’ This isn’t just an existential story unfolding. This is actually like human agency.

At what point did you realize that what you were filming could be a full documentary?

To me, it was probably the intersection between, let’s say, dwindling resources and a grab for the final [farmable] land that’s left on the planet and guns and conflict. That suddenly launched it into this geopolitical landscape and it turned into almost this story about how the world works — not simply about where you’re getting your tomatoes. It grew into something that felt like a thriller with really high stakes.

There were a lot of ways that the central issue of this story — the consolidation of the last farmable land on earth — could be told. Why did you do so through the framing device of Nate’s investigation?

There were a million ways to tell this story. What was the most interesting way in to me was experiencing investigative reporting in real-time. This entire story happened the whole time. Nate and his team of reporters were discovering things on a daily basis. It was years of research and weeks and weeks and weeks of nothing and then there would be one thing that would come up. For someone who’s not an investigative reporter, but who loves that world that, to me , was what made it feel like a thriller. What was interesting to me as a throughline is also this idea that investigative reporting is under siege and this is like, “Look, a good story takes years.” That sort of truthful storytelling takes a long time. It’s expensive. You might get sued. It’s not about salaciousness or about celebrities. All these things make it something that feels like an embattled industry. I wanted to show that when you arm these people with a little bit of heft, look at what they can uncover.

In the doc, Nate talks about the concerns he had for his safety. You were filming this in real-time so were you ever concerned about your own safety?

We were all very concerned. We all did extensive diagnostics on all our computers, on all our phones. We were brought into a room at one point and told that we should never have a conversation about some of the stuff in the film, and we shouldn’t be talking about the film, in rooms where there are windows because of surveillance. Your adrenals are pumping at a certain level for years on end, and I think everybody on the team experienced it. Who are we? [I’m] a mom in Los Angeles, driving my kids to school. I don’t have any ability to fight or defend myself against all that stuff.

Had you felt like that previously in your career?

I was scared of being sued by SeaWorld. I knew we had an airtight documentary there, I knew it would be very bad for them to give Blackfish that much more attention. That would’ve been the closest one, but I was more worried about being sued. This is different. We are exposing things that a lot of powerful people don’t want exposed. We’re picking a bunch of battles, and with Blackfish we picked one. Here, you name it and we take it to task. That’s never the most settling feeling. Nations have gone to war over oil and now we’re talking about food and water. Every single person, every species on the planet, has skin in the game on this one. It’s impossible for it not to feel bigger than us.

You and the team were detained in the airport in Zambia and you show this onscreen. Why did you want that to be a part of the story?

We were there with our iPhones filming whatever we can. We were already getting phone calls from Ethiopian Airlines telling us, back in the states, that we were not allowed to board their flight. A private company is calling you and saying, “We don’t know who’s giving this order, but it comes from higher up and you’re not allowed to board our flight.” We ended up being on another flight. But we were like, “Something’s up?” So, we filmed the airport. That scene is so investigative reporting 101: You get to the doors of the castle and they’re not gonna let you in. To me, it also spoke to the fact that what we were gonna cover was something they didn’t want covered. If whatever we’re trying to do is gonna be that incendiary to the point where they’re not even gonna let us in, we’re probably on the right track. It was not even a question of “You’re not allowed to film this, please don’t drive to these locations.” It was: “You can’t even leave the airport.”

For such an expansive topic, the movie is clocking in at under two hours. Was keeping the film to a certain length something you were particularly conscious of?

Yes. The film is only as good as the people who watch it. It’s giving them a bullion of information and never letting up so that I’m just being respectful of their time. To me, that was the best way to tell the story, the most efficient way to tell it. It needed to feel like a shot in the arm.

Did you ever consider it as a docuseries?

Absolutely. It has the legs for sure. We had a whole section on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopian Egypt, which is insanely important geopolitically. I was nervous people wouldn’t stick it out.

Since you debuted Blackfish , a lot has changed in the doc field. Hollywood, especially the streamers, has really pushed into the non-fiction space. Did you notice any changes when making The Grab ?

We’re coming to TIFF with open arms, so I’m not sure yet about the appetites and the differences. But I will say Blackfish, when we did come out with it at Sundance, there was a small bidding war. When selling Blackfish , there were people who were out there who were saying that typically animal documentaries just don’t do that well. It’s just so funny because [there has been films] like My Octopus Teacher , Biggest Little Farm , The Cove . So, they only know what they know. They’re gonna be risk averse, no matter what. Now, I just don’t know what the appetite will be or what people are looking for. I was hearing for a while there that places were really interested in films that had to do with religious cults, cold case murders and anything to do with a celebrity. Well, this is none of that. ( Laughs .) But who knows?

What are your hopes for audiences who watch the documentary ?

I’m hoping that they see we’ve got to consume differently. We’ve got to farm differently. We’ve got to hold governments and corporations accountable. Of course, I want people to see the big picture, understanding that this is truly a David and Goliath story. This has to do with the most powerful people on the planet grabbing up the airable land that’s from underneath us. Would I like there to be a big systemic change? Of course. But, honestly, if you just make a few decisions differently in how you go about your day then that’s a good thing. This film will have done a little bit of work. What I’m hearing is people are understanding how the world works a little more. You never know how that’s gonna inform how you live life. But, hopefully, it can only be good.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Woody Allen Contemplating a Filmmaking Retirement After Next Movie

Woody Allen is weighing his future in filmmaking. The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published Saturday that he intends for his next film to be his last, and that he’ll then focus more on writing, as he would like to work on a novel. He said his 50th and final film, one which he previously has said will shoot in France later this year, will be similar in tone to his 2005 thriller Match Point.More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Luc Godard, Enfant Terrible of Modern French Cinema, Dies at 91Woody Allen Talks Making Movies...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tokyo Film Festival Names Julie Taymor as Jury President

The 35th Tokyo International Film Festival has named acclaimed stage and film director Julie Taymor as the president of its main competition jury. Taymor will be the festival’s third consecutive female jury chief, following French screen icon Isabelle Huppert in 2021 and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi in 2019 (the festival didn’t hold a competition in 2020 due to the pandemic).  Taymor is perhaps best known on an international basis as the director of the wildly successful stage musical version of The Lion King, which has played continuously for 25 years in over 100 cities in 20 countries. As a filmmaker, she has directed the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Gran Turismo’ Casts ‘See’ Actor Archie Madekwe in Starring Role Opposite David Harbour (Exclusive)

Archie Madekwe, who appears with Jason Momoa in the dystopian Apple TV+ series See, will star opposite David Harbour in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game. The move is potentially career-changing as it gives the rising actor a top spot in a sizable studio movie that is a big IP play and a hoped-for franchise. Madekwe will literally be in the driver’s seat for the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harbour Set to Star in 'Gran Turismo' for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor to Lead Miramax Spy Thriller ‘Inheritance’ (Exclusive)

The actress behind Daphne Bridgerton has landed another major role. Phoebe Dynevor, who broke out after playing the main character in the first season of Netflix’s Regency-era smash hit Bridgerton, is set to play the lead in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller Inheritance, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Written by Olen Steinhauer (Berlin Station) and Neil Burger (Limitless, Divergent, The Marsh King’s Daughter) with Burger directing and producing, the film is also being produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Roger Michell
Person
Lena Dunham
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Murmur’ Review: An Unscary Horror Film for TikTok Attention Spans

Mark Polish, the less prolific filmmaking twin of Michael Polish, has little nice to say about today’s youngsters in Murmur, which aims to be a Blair Witch for digital natives. Throwing a half-dozen annoying social-media producers into the forest with only their cell phones and a deeply dubious game they won’t stop playing, it might’ve looked like a cautionary fable if only it maintained any sort of distance from its protagonists. Instead, it’s wholly on board for screens-based storytelling and TikTok attention spans, the result being that most viewers not addicted to such stuff will find it insufferable from its...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expanding their family. Lively attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she revealed her baby bump in a sequined dress. The 35-year-old star is pregnant and expecting the couple’s fourth child, a source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Welcome to Wrexham' Review: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Try to Save a Soccer Team in Feel-Good FX DocuseriesRyan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Productions Strikes First-Look Unscripted Deal With FuboTVChrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss The couple, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, met...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh Boost Oscar Chances with TIFF Awards

Six months before the Academy Awards mean a long road for Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh, but the Toronto International Film Festival made these often-undervalued performers the ones to beat. “This is new for me,” Fraser said at Sunday’s fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards, where he made a charming and self-deprecating speech that played like an early rehearsal for the ones awaiting him on the Oscar trail. “Normally, I’m the guy at the podium who hands these things out.” Fraser teared up at a thunderous ovation that followed the premiere of “The Whale” in Venice, but TIFF threw him a homecoming party....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Tiff#Blackfish#Guns#Sundance Film Festival#Orcas#Seaworld#Wme#Sci Fi Drama#German
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Anna Faris Is Supporting a Memoir by Her Husband’s Ex-Wife

Stars aligned on the night of Sept. 13 at NeueHouse Hollywood when actress Anna Faris interviewed Natasha Sizlo, an estates agent at The Agency, about her new, magical memoir, All Signs Point to Paris: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Destiny (Mariner Books, $28.99). The two share much in common (Faris’ husband, cinematographer Michael Barrett, is Sizlo’s ex-husband) and spoke candidly about love, growth and the beauty of having a blended family. Sizlo’s book follows her experiences navigating grief and lost love — including her divorce, her father’s death and a passionate romance followed by heartbreak when reality set in — and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to “Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance”

Chrissy Teigen confessed Thursday that the miscarriage she said she had two years ago was actually an abortion — which came as a surprise to her. Teigen and husband John Legend had revealed that in September 2020 they lost their son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication. At the time, they said it was a miscarriage.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Legend to Perform at Carousel of Hope BallJohn Legend on How Chrissy Teigen's Miscarriage Made the Couple "Stronger," His Fallout With Kanye "Ye" WestB.J. Novak, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba Set for Propper Daley's A Day of Unreasonable...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Naomi Watts, ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Team on How They Navigated Those Bandages on Set and Used Them to Up the Film’s Tension

The bandages that envelope Naomi Watts’ mysterious mother character in Prime Video’s Goodnight Mommy were a narrative element that the film’s cast and creative team say challenged them on set, but also helped better tell their emotionally infused version of the Austrian psychological horror film. Director Matt Sobel, writer Kyle Warren, Watts and young actors Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti were on hand during the film’s New York premiere at The Metrograph Wednesday night to discuss the film based on the 2014 feature helmed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blade Runner 2099' Limited Series a Go at Amazon'Goodnight...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TIFF: Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Audience Award

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans picked up the top People’s Choice honor Sunday at the Toronto Film Festival, which wrapped up its 47th edition. Spielberg’s latest film grabbed TIFF’s top audience award, which is often a barometer of future Academy Award nominations. “This is the most personal film I’ve ever made, and the warm reception from everyone in Toronto made my first visit to TIFF so intimate and personal for me and my entire Fabelman family,” the director said in a statement following the announcement of his win. More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Iran Picks 'World War III' as Best International Feature...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Subject 101’ Review: A Murky but Topical Dystopian Thriller

For long stretches of Subject 101, our protagonist — identified in the end credits only as “101” (Cem Ali Gültekin) — has no idea what’s going on. He finds himself in ghastly scenes of violence and carnage, sometimes with himself holding the gun. He seems to wake up from them, only to discover he’s in some other cruel unreality. A scar on his shoulder comes and goes. A tattoo on his arm changes shape. He’s lost any sense of time, of self, of control. And for much of that time, we’re as clueless as he is. What’s happened to him isn’t...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Iran Picks ‘World War III’ as Best International Feature Submission

Iran has selected Houman Seyyedi’s Venice Festival award winner World War III to represent the country in the 2023 Oscar race in the best international feature category. The absurdist drama stars Mohsen Tanabandeh as a day laborer who, after losing his wife in a horrible catastrophe, finds himself surprisingly cast to play Adolf Hitler in an Iranian-shot, German-set World War II film. World War III premiered in the Venice Horizons sidebar, where it won best film and best actor honors for Seyyedi and Tanabandeh. More from The Hollywood ReporterOldenburg 2022: 'The Black Guelph' Wins Best FilmQueen Elizabeth II's State Funeral:...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Carmen’ Review: Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal in a Bizet Riff With More Passion Than Point

Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen is a strange film. Inspired by Bizet’s opera, the French choreographer in his first feature as director has created an experimental fever dream set in the desert lands of the United States-Mexico border. Due for release from Sony Pictures Classics in 2023, it’s an unsteady composition, a frenzied combination of willowy movement pieces, an ecstatic score and a too-loose narrative. The film follows the improbable love story of Carmen (Melissa Barrera, In the Heights), a Mexican woman trying to cross the border, and Aiden (Paul Mescal, Aftersun), an American veteran struggling to adjust to civilian life. Thrown...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: David Bowie Debuted as ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ in 1976

David Bowie, the subject of Brett Morgen’s new documentary Moonage Daydream (in theaters and on Imax screens Sept. 16), appeared in 12 scripted movies — everything from the high-minded (1983’s Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, from Japanese New Wave director Nagisa Ôshima) to the lowbrow (2001’s Zoolander, in which he judges a runway walk-off). But for many fans, his most successful big-screen outing was his first. Based on the 1963 sci-fi novel by Walter Tevis (whose books The Hustler and The Queen’s Gambit were also adapted to great success), 1976’s The Man Who Fell to Earth tells the story of an...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Goodnight Mommy Reviews Are Here, And The Critics Seem To Agree About How The Naomi Watts Thriller Stands Up To The Original

Remakes and reimaginings are still all the rage, even as the horror genre has been pushing the boundaries in past years. But Naomi Watts proved with The Ring that adapting foreign horror movies can have fantastic results, and she’s set to try it again with the upcoming release of Goodnight Mommy, which will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers on September 16. Can this Austrian remake, directed by Matt Sobel, live up the original, which was one of the best horror movies of this century? The reviews are here, and the critics seem to be in agreement in regards to answering that question.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘1883’ Breakout Isabel May to Star Opposite Casey Affleck in Indie Thriller ‘The Smack’ (Exclusive)

Isabel May, the breakout newcomer star from Paramount+’s Western 1883, has signed on to star opposite Casey Affleck and Marisa Tomei in indie thriller, The Smack. David M. Rosenthal, who directed thrillers The Perfect Guy and the remake of Jacob’s Ladder, is helming the feature that start shooting in LA beginning October. More from The Hollywood ReporterDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysKeke Palmer Fires Back at Comparison to Zendaya Over Colorism: "I'm an Incomparable Talent"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening Keith Kjarval and Sam Rockwell are producing. Affleck is playing Rowan Petty, a down-on-his-luck conman who...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM Unveils Speakers, Exhibitors for First In-Person Event Since 2019

With the American Film Market gearing up for its first in-person event since 2019, organizers have announced the first group of exhibitors and speakers set to descend upon Santa Monica in early November. The Independent Film & Television Alliance has confirmed that 225 companies across sales, production and distribution have registered, alongside international trade organizations, film commissions and production service companies. Exhibitors so far include the likes of A24, Altitude Film Entertainment, FilmNation, Gaumont, HanWay Films, Lionsgate, MGM Studios, Millennium Media, Pathé Films, Protagonist Pictures, Sierra/Affinity, Studiocanal, Voltage, WME Independent and XYZ Films. More from The Hollywood ReporterAFM Managing Director Jonathan...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy