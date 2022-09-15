ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Higher Prices Gave US Retail Sales a Boost in August

By Vicki M. Young
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02F2FY_0hx1pmxi00

Higher prices resulting from inflation helped give U.S. retail sales a 0.3 percent uptick in August to $683.3 billion, following a downwardly revised 0.4 percent decline in July.

Excluding gasoline sales, retail sales rose 0.8 percent. The Commerce Department figures aren’t adjusted for inflation. Retail sales have been essentially flat for the past year after adjusting for inflation.

Helping retail sales in August were lower prices at the gas pump, as well as a 2.8 percent increase in spending on automobiles and parts and a 1.1 percent gain in spending at restaurants and bars.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, apparel and accessories sales at specialty stores rose 0.4 percent from July’s figures, while department store sales increased 0.9 percent. Sales at nonstore retailers, the category that includes internet-only operations, fell 0.7 percent. Sales at furniture and home furnishings stores fell 1.3 percent.

Consumers shopped for apparel as part of their August back-to-school (BTS) preparations. Ethan Chernofsky, vice president marketing at Placer.ai, said that inflation, high gas prices and a comparison to an especially strong BTS season in 2021 proved challenging for retailers, with visits to superstores and discount chains in August down year-over-year, giving the discount and dollar channel its first decline in 2022. However, he said apparel was up 1.7 percent in August at superstores and discount chains, and even rose over 2019. Consumers who resume the “mission-driven shopping trend already experienced by Target and Walmart this summer” could boost basker sizes, he added.

Jefferies retail analyst Ashley Helgans said Thursday that the sales data illustrates consumers’ interest in spending on more than the essentials. And credit analyst David Silverman, senior director at ratings firm The Fitch Group, said shoppers’ willingness to continue to spend after several years of strong growth supports a constructive view on consumer health. “High inventory levels, as discussed in the recent earnings seasons, should lead to elevated promotional activity in categories like apparel and home through the remainder of the year, depressing company margins although potentially providing some modest inflationary relief to customers willing to bargain hunt in these categories,” Silverman said.

Wells Fargo economists said that five of 13 categories posting sales declines in August suggests that the “staying power of consumer spending is waning.” Excluding autos, the “actual level of retails sales is lower in August than it was in June,” and while July retail sales got a boost from Amazon Prime Day , “demand for durable goods” such as in the home category “is now translating into flat or slightly negative outlays,” they added.

“We anticipate the economy entering a mild recession early next year and although we anticipated this retrenchment in consumer spending, this is not yet the start of the downturn,” Wells Fargo economists Tim Quinlan and Shannon Seery wrote in a report. “Consumer demand for services and experience-oriented spending remains intact, for now. This was evident in the 1.1 percent increase in spending in bars and restaurants.”

The economists also noted that the consumer price index (CPI) surprised to the upside, with the underlying drivers emphasizing how supply chain pressure continues to boost prices.

But with inflation up 8.3 percent since last year and far from under control, there’s now speculation on just how high the next rate hike could be at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The hot inflation data from the CPI report indicates that the Fed is likely to raise rates by at least a 0.75 percentage point, although there’s speculation that even a 1 percentage point increase is a possibility. Before the CPI report, some economists thought the pace of rate hikes could slow to a half a percentage point increase.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last month that the U.S. central bank is committed to its 2 percent inflation target. The Fed has raised rates four times this year, with a pair of 0.75 percent hikes in June and July, bringing rates to between 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent.

On Thursday, first time jobless claims fell for week ended Sept. 10, representing the fifth straight week of declines, according to data from the Labor Department. That kind of data suggests a fairly strong economy as employers remain on the hunt to fill open positions. And it’s the kind of data that the Fed would be examining for signs of a slowdown. With the jobs front relatively tight and CPI high, there’s no incentive for the Fed to even consider just a 0.5 percent increase.

Other data shows that mortgage rates are now over 6 percent—6.859 percent to be exact for a 30-year fixed term—for the first time since the great recession in 2008. Another Fed rate hike would see mortgage rates eventually climb even higher, not to mention send business borrowing costs higher. With inflation still climbing, consumers will see continued increases in costs for food, housing and utilities, leaving far less left over for discretionary spending on fashion and home furnishings.

NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said that while consumers are benefitting from strong job and wage growth, there are limits particularly if prices do not start to come down. “This retail sales report comes amid mixed signals from the broader economy that show the headwinds against the consumer are strengthening,” he said.

NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said consumers are seeking value to make their dollars stretch, and that retailers have been hard at work to provide “consumers with great products, competitive prices and convenience at every opportunity.”

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

$800K Nike Theft Part of Retail’s $94.5 Billion Shrink Struggle

Thieves in Memphis last week ran off with an $800,000 haul of Nike clothes and shoes after breaking into 20 trailers by the athletic giant’s rail-adjacent distribution center, Fox13 Memphis reported, citing a local police report. And while the Sept. 6 robbery targeted one of the weaker links in the retail supply chain, the brazen crime illustrates the mounting problem merchants face as they struggle to secure their goods and protect their bottom line. Retail shrink keeps racking up the bill for merchants across the U.S., accounting for $94.5 billion in losses last year, according to the 2022 National Retail...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Pace Slows, but US Footwear Imports Rise 26.4% Through July

As brands and retailers geared up for the back-to-school season, U.S. footwear imports were up a year-to-date 26.4 percent through July compared to the same period in 2021, to 1.58 billion pairs, according to new data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA). This was a...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Shay
Person
Jerome Powell
Sourcing Journal

Which Economies Are Flirting With Recession? Week Ahead

The CEO of FedEx Corp believes the global economy is sliding into a recession, but economists don’t see that happening—yet. Dana M. Peterson, chief economist for The Conference Board, said the “risks are mostly tilted to the downside,” in a Friday webinar dissecting scenarios around an economic slowdown. High on the list is the escalation of war in Ukraine, other geopolitical events, and tensions between the U.S. and China, and even Greece and Turkey, heating up. Mistakes around monetary and fiscal policy where “central banks do too much too late, resulting in disastrous outcomes” also pose risks, she added. Instead of...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Unveils Adaptive Apparel for Adults

Kohl’s is expanding its adaptive apparel assortment for adults across three of its private brands, and in tandem with adaptive-friendly denim giant Tommy Hilfiger. The expansion comes as the category’s market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2024, according to 2021 research from Coherent Market Insights. The collection, designed in partnership with Gamut Management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities, includes integrated garment features that are manufactured with ease and comfort at the forefront. Available now on Kohl’s e-commerce site, women’s adaptive products are sold across private-label brands Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and So, while...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Who’s Stealing Bed Bath & Beyond’s Market Share?

As Bed Bath & Beyond embarks on yet another attempt to turnaround its increasingly struggling business, one of the biggest questions remains how did the home goods retailer get to this point? And more important, will it be able to reverse course and stave off a full-blown bankruptcy collapse?. While...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike

A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday.  The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#The Commerce Department#Bts
Sourcing Journal

DTC vs. Marketplaces: Which Do Millennials and Gen Z Prefer?

Marketplaces have their role in the retail distribution channel, but direct to consumer (DTC) is the preference of Gen Z and millennial shoppers. A survey from DTC e-commerce firm ESW shows that 60 percent of Gen Z and 63 percent of millennials prefer buying direct from international e-commerce brands over marketplace platforms. In addition, 69 percent of Gen Z shoppers and 73 percent of millennials —versus 63 percent of Gen X and 50 percent of baby boomers—said shopping DTC channels provide a more personalized experience, with offers and promotions targeting their specific preferences. The ESW survey “Global Voices: Q2 2022”...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: One Stock to Buy Now on the Dip

Kroger just beat earnings expectations, increased the dividend, and raised its outlook. The company has a laser focus on its digital and home-delivery initiatives. And it's been utilizing data science to increase efficiency and combat inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Madewell Finds the Perfect Fit with Rising Hollywood Stars

Madewell offers more ways to find “the perfect fit” in its Fall 2022 collection that answers the call for looser fits with a new Slouchy Boyjean and more options in its Perfect Vintage Jean product range.  The denim collection is highlighted in a new campaign called “When the Fit Hits” starring breakout Hollywood stars. Actors Chase Sui Wonders (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”), Kiersey Clemons (“Dope” and next year’s “The Flash”) and Lukas Gage (“Euphoria”) wear the brand’s fall denim range—its widest assortment to date—in the campaign.  It also features Charlbi Dean (“Triangle of Sadness”), who passed away suddenly late last month. In a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

UK Retail: Primark Warns on Profit; Fraser Eyes Tailor to Royal Court

Associated British Foods’ (ABF) annual update includes a profit margin warning for value retail chain Primark. And Frasers Group is among those expected to submit a revised bid for the 250-year-old Saville Row tailor Gieves & Hawkes. As the U.K. mourns Queen Elizabeth II’s death Thursday following a seven-decade reign, new Prime Minister Liz Truss faces the daunting task of steering the British economy through heady inflation. Primark profit watch Inflation has put a damper on the profit margin forecast for Primark and its plan to keep customer prices intact. ABF said it expects the value chain’s profit margin for next year to...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Bloomingdale’s Debuts Virtual Store, Amazon Acquires Robotics Firm

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Virtual stores Bloomingdale’s/Emperia In celebration of its 150-year anniversary, Bloomingdale’s is introducing a new, futuristic virtual store designed by Emperia, a virtual reality technology developer for the retail, fashion, and art sectors. The virtual store will feature exclusive collections from brands such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Marc Jacobs, David Yurman, MCM, Byredo and Baccarat. The retailer is introducing the virtual store during New York Fashion Week as part of one of its biggest anniversary campaigns, featuring celebrations across the U.S., including acclaimed designers, exclusive merchandise and...
RETAIL
The Independent

Bank expected to unveil big rate hike on Thursday

Markets think the Bank of England will unveil the biggest hike in interest rates for over three decades when its decision makers gather for a delayed meeting. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to increase rates by 0.75 percentage points to 2.5%. It would be the highest interest rate...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Target’s Plan to Win Holiday Wallets? Toys

Target is trying to make a name as the top toy destination for holiday shoppers and beyond. A new multi-year agreement with FAO Schwarz (FAO) expands the ties it’s recently built with the nostalgic toy brand that’s brought exclusive products to Target. Consumers will be able to purchase FAO toys at Target and FAO Schwarz stores as well as Target’s website beginning in mid-October. With FAO and Disney deals under its belt, Target is going head to head with not just Walmart, Kohl’s and Amazon but Macy’s and its Toys “R” Us partnership, too. Toys are big business for retail, especially when...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler Europe Launches Fall Campaign

Wrangler Europe’s latest promotional campaign, for the Fall/Winter 2022 collection, is the latest installment of the brand’s “For The Ride of Life” series, which espouses living life to the fullest no matter one’s age or circumstances. “Not forcing it. That’s the most important part,” says a voiceover at the end of the campaign’s just released video. The promotion includes a mix of still photographs and short films available for viewing on YouTube starring an assortment of young models shown creating and enjoying music, hanging out in a skatepark, taking a road trip and relishing being in love. It was released this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

How a Meal Delivery Service Supports Blue Jeans Go Green’s Circular Mission

The food industry’s influence on denim is evident in its shift to all natural ingredients, demand for certifications, and the steps companies are taking to help foster regenerative farming.  U.S. meal-delivery service Freshly is taking it a step further by teaming with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling program to integrate closed loop recycling into shipments.  The company recently partnered with Blue Jeans Go Green and Zappos’ charitable arm, Zappos for Good, to provide customers with the opportunity to recycle its biodegradable denim insulation liners manufactured by Bonded Logic, Inc. By diverting the denim insulation liners from landfills, consumers can...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Inc. Collabs With Adobe Substance 3D on Virtual Fabric Collection

Cotton Incorporated and Adobe have collaborated to demonstrate and showcase a new material workflow using Adobe Substance 3D applications, designed to unify digital and physical materials. The two organizations developed a new collection of virtual materials that they say accurately represent manufacturable physical fabrics. Available through the Adobe Substance 3D Assets library and on Cottonworks.com, the collection blends the flexibility and rapid visualization potential of digital materials with the benefits of traditional material sourcing. Leveraging Adobe Substance 3D applications, the workflow to create the collection uses scan and procedural creation and allows design and development teams to innovate with confidence, bridging the...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Gives Partners In-Person Look During HQ Tour

A couple weeks ago, the Lenzing denim team and our industry friends were in Munich for Bluezone, the denim and sportswear trade show. And while in Germany, we took advantage of the close proximity to our Austrian headquarters to create an educational experience. After Bluezone wrapped on Sept. 1, a small group of customers—including mills, brands and influencers—was invited to come with us to our home base and production plant in-person. Aligning this trip with Bluezone allowed us to more easily engage a global group. Visitors joined us from Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Turkey, the United...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Fleece Redesign: Nike Touts ‘Biggest Apparel Innovation’ Since Dri-Fit

The Nike hoodie is a ubiquitous symbol of the Just Do It attitude for athletes and a gateway into the brand for consumers around the world.  It’s made from fleece, a cheap input commonly made of high-impact polyester or other synthetic fibers. But starting Thursday, the sneaker giant will debut products made under Nike Forward, a new platform that reduces the carbon footprint of first-generation material by an average of 75 percent compared to traditional Nike fleece. Nike Forward material, which is launching as a classic grey sweatshirt available in a hoodie or crew style, joins the Oregon company’s ecosystem of sustainability...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy