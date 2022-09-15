ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viola Davis Styles a Velvet Jumpsuit With Sparkling Heels for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

By Melody Rivera
 4 days ago
Viola Davis made a glamorous fashion statement on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The Academy Award-winning actress wore a flattering look to the late-night show on Wednesday. Davis wore a dark green velvet jumpsuit to discuss her latest movie “The Woman King” with the talk show host. The fitted one-piece featured a straight neckline with a plunging outline in the center. She slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos, and accessorized with a silver statement ring and drop earrings.

Davis kept her dark brown hair down in a sleek bob. The actress went with a bold dark green eye look to match her stunning jumpsuit. She kept the attention on the eyes with a nude lip.

The actress discussed her New York Times best-selling book “Finding Me” and the hard training she went through to prepare for her latest role with Fallon.

The actress is known for having great style on and off screen. Her style has changed through the years and she has been seen wearing every style possible. Davis loves to play around with vibrant colors in a sophisticated way. The actress wore a show stopping ruffled yellow gown to the Cannes Film Festival last May. Even though she gravitates toward the vibrant colors, she still looks great sporting neutral looks like a white Valentino power suit she wore to the Paramount+ UK launch. Her closet is filled with different styles of footwear including pumps of all colors including pointy silver stilettos.

Davis plays the warrior leader Nanisca in the true story ‘The Woman King’. The movie focuses on a group of female warriors who protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. The drama film will be released in theaters on Sept. 16.

