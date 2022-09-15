ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5280 Magazine features the Western Slopes’ wine industry and it’s challenges year to year

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

Patricia Kaowthumrong is the Food Editor at 5280 Magazine and in the latest issue of the magazine they feature Colorado wines.

Colorado is one of the most challenging places to grow grapes in the world because of our high elevation, hot, dry summer and short growing season. In fact, over the past 15 to 20 years, the weather has become more and more challenging. The area had damaging unexpected freezes; in October of 2020 a freeze damaged 75% of the state’s most common grape vine species.

To adapt, many wine makers and grape growers on the Western Slope in the Grand Valley American Viticultural Area are turning to grape varieties that aren’t as commonly grown in Colorado—vines that can tolerate the cold. These grapes are also producing new styles—pétillant naturels (aka pét-nats, natural sparkling wines), sparkling blends, Teroldego, Viognier—instead of the typical merlots and cabs, which don’t grow well here.

From these changes, they are diversifying and strengthening Colorado’s wine industry despite the challenges.

To read more on the “Changing Vines”, check out the September issue of 5280 Magazine .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Industry
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World Wine#Sparkling Wines#Vine#Food Drink#Business Industry#Beverages#Linus Business#Agriculture Industry#5280 Magazine#The Western Slope#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy