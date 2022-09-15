Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Aguada, Rincon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 00:38:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 00:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguada; Rincon FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR AGUADA AND RINCON COUNTIES Roads 429 in Rincon and 115 in Rincon and Aguada remain partially flooded. The Culebrinas has been reported out of its banks in some portions use caution when approaching ponded water at night. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM AST Tuesday for portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
Flood Warning issued for Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati, Morovis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 05:51:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 11:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barceloneta; Ciales; Manati; Morovis FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused upstream drainage. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Barceloneta, Ciales, Manati and Morovis. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Rio Grade de Manati is slowly receding, but portions of the river continues to be out of its banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 448 AM AST, The gage at Ciales reported 10.16 feet, while flood stage is 10 feet. The river level at Manati is still above 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Northern Berrien, Southern Berrien by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 01:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; Northern Berrien; Southern Berrien; St. Joseph PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog, dense in spots, are expected through the early morning commute. Motorists should plan on a few extra minutes for their early morning drive. Upon encountering low visibility, motorists should take extra caution. Slow down and leave extra space between you and the driver in front of you.
Flood Warning issued for Corozal, Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 01:58:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Corozal; Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Corozal, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 400 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding on Rio Cibuco continues. However, river levels are falling. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1209 AM AST, gauge reports a level of 15.86 feet where flood stage is 15 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Eastern St. Joseph, Elkhart, Fulton, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 01:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Kalb; Eastern St. Joseph; Elkhart; Fulton; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; Northern Kosciusko; Northern La Porte; Pulaski; Southern Kosciusko; Southern La Porte; Starke; Steuben; Western St. Joseph; Whitley PATCHY DENSE FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Areas of fog, dense in spots, are expected through the early morning commute. Motorists should plan on a few extra minutes for their early morning drive. Upon encountering low visibility, motorists should take extra caution. Slow down and leave extra space between you and the driver in front of you.
