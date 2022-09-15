Effective: 2022-09-20 00:38:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 00:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aguada; Rincon FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1145 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR AGUADA AND RINCON COUNTIES Roads 429 in Rincon and 115 in Rincon and Aguada remain partially flooded. The Culebrinas has been reported out of its banks in some portions use caution when approaching ponded water at night. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM AST Tuesday for portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

