Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underratedJake WellsWisconsin State
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Police: Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked
A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.” Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
Bar shooting in Kenosha leaves two dead, two injured
Kenosha police are investigating a quadruple shooting at a bar that left two men dead and another two people injured.
One left injured after shooting at Shorewood Metro Market
Shorewood Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at the Metro Market just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Driving on suspended license charges brought against woman accused of stealing over $1k from Kohl’s
RACINE — After she was pulled over for driving with a suspended license, Robin Pitt is facing an additional three years in prison in addition to the possibility of more than a decade behind bars for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from Kohl’s. Pitt, 58, of...
CBS 58
'It could have happened to any of us': Neighbors react after Kenosha homeowner kills intruder during attack
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some residents in a typically quiet Kenosha neighborhood are shaken up, after a man allegedly tried to break into several homes Friday night, on Sept. 16. According to the Kenosha Police Department, a homeowner at the intersection of 69th Street and 64th Avenue in Kenosha...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
WISN
17-year-old shot, killed early Sunday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed just after midnight. It happened near 71st Street and Hampton Avenue in Milwaukee. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 71st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. The teen died on the scene. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain...
Janesville woman last spoken to Saturday found safe
UPDATE: Police said Nichole was found safe Sunday JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a woman who they said is missing. Police are concerned for her welfare. The family of Nichole Barlass, 39, said they last spoke to her on Saturday evening. She is most likely on foot, but police could not give a description of what she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding suspects involved in retail theft at Metro Market
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at Metro Market. Police say it happened at 8:33 p.m. yesterday, on Sept. 15. According to police, a suspect left the store with $453.99 worth of unpaid alcohol and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger shooting: Suspect dead, troopers involved in incident
SLINGER, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the village of Slinger that involved Wisconsin state troopers Friday morning, Sept. 16. According to a news release, the incident happened on Industrial Drive just south of State Highway 60 at around 7 a.m. Officials said the incident began after two troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 41-year-old Slinger man.
UW Police arrest teen accused of inappropriate touching, slapping while on scooter
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department says it has arrested a teenager from Waunakee for a string of sexual assaults while passing people on a scooter.
discoverhometown.com
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident
The following statement was issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16:. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of STH 60 at around 7:00 am on Sept. 16. The incident occurred after two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 41-year-old Village of Slinger man. This case is still evolving and we are limited in what we can release at this time as the investigation progresses, however, in the interest of transparency we are releasing the following preliminary information.
WISN
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Slinger
Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of Highway 60 at around 7:00 am. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident occurred after two...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Authorities using drone in attempt to find alleged reckless driver who crashed into field in Somers following police pursuit | Accident-and-incident
SOMERS — Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the driver of a vehicle who Kenosha Police officers initially pursued from the city into the village before the vehicle apparently rolled over and crashed in or near a farm field in the 400 block of 57th Avenue west of Green Bay Road late Thursday.
WBAY Green Bay
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee who was hit by a train. Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. It is currently under...
Comments / 2