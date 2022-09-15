ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Police: Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked

A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.” Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.
KENOSHA, WI
Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
WAUKESHA, WI
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Oshkosh police investigating death of Milwaukee man after being hit by train

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man from Milwaukee after being hit by a train. Officers say that the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, which occurred at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the RR Tracks.
OSHKOSH, WI
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 71st and Hampton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. The teen died on the scene. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Slinger shooting: Suspect dead, troopers involved in incident

SLINGER, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the village of Slinger that involved Wisconsin state troopers Friday morning, Sept. 16. According to a news release, the incident happened on Industrial Drive just south of State Highway 60 at around 7 a.m. Officials said the incident began after two troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 41-year-old Slinger man.
SLINGER, WI
Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident

The following statement was issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16:. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of STH 60 at around 7:00 am on Sept. 16. The incident occurred after two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 41-year-old Village of Slinger man. This case is still evolving and we are limited in what we can release at this time as the investigation progresses, however, in the interest of transparency we are releasing the following preliminary information.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Authorities using drone in attempt to find alleged reckless driver who crashed into field in Somers following police pursuit | Accident-and-incident

SOMERS — Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the driver of a vehicle who Kenosha Police officers initially pursued from the city into the village before the vehicle apparently rolled over and crashed in or near a farm field in the 400 block of 57th Avenue west of Green Bay Road late Thursday.
SOMERS, WI
