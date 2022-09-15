Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Adler Theatre Hosting Million Dollar Quartet In November
Million Dollar Quartet is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Sunday, November 27 at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10:00 AM. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It’s a jam packed evening of holidays hits and classic characters you won’t want to miss!
Mo And Co Playing Outdoor Concert In Davenport Tonight
Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court and tonight they feature Jef Spradley!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages at 6:00 p.m. with music starting at 7:00 p.m. Learn more...
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest Returns To Iowa This Weekend
Well you’re gonna be gettin’ ’em soon, and in a good way!. The Mississippi Valley Blues Society is back in 2022 and will be showcasing an exciting and diverse lineup of established and emerging Blues-based artists. This year’s Festival is September 16-17th in Davenport’s LeClaire Park!
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island This Weekend!
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
“Sylvia” Comes to Playcrafters September 30
Playcrafters Barn Theatre presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney September 30-October 9!. After 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs, Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan. His career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate’s career as an English teacher is opening up to new opportunities. One day, Greg brings home a stray dog he found in the park – or, more accurately, one that found him – bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her tag. It is love between man and dog at first sight, but Kate is not on board. She and Sylvia, a street-smart mix of Lab and poodle, the battle for Greg’s affection in this comedic and touching show about the relationship we humans have with our pets.
Bettendorf Public Library to host an interesting look at the Quad Cities during 2020
The Quad Cities’ 2020 was filled with the pandemic, protests, the derecho, and much more. On Monday, September 26 at 7:00 PM, the Bettendorf Public Library and Midwest Writing Center will take a look back with a panel event of three local authors who are included in the anthology “These Interesting Times: Surviving 2020 in the Quad Cities.” The live event will be held at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend for in person attendance. The event is also open to virtual remote attendance. Registration for virtual attendance is required in order to receive the login information. To register for remote participation, please visit http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7220649 or call the Library at 563-344-4179.
Quad Cities Fall Pride September 23 and 24 in Downtown Davenport
One of the coolest festivals in the Quad Cities is back and better than ever! Quad Cities Fall Pride Festival is happening September 23 and September 24 in LeClaire Park in Downtown Davenport!. Come enjoy fun, food, music, friends, art and LGBTQ pride at this family-friendly event!
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
“Riding the Rails to Hero Street” Screening September 21!
Join the Davenport Civil Rights Commission and the Davenport Public Library for a screening of the film “Riding the Rails to Hero Street” on Wednesday, September 21 at 6:30pm at the Davenport Public Library Branch on Fairmount Street. The film details the lives of Mexican American families that lived in Cook’s Point, Holy City, and on Hero Street.
Home Free Family Christmas Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Home Free Family Christmas is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Wednesday, December 14 at 8:00 PM. General On-Sale is Friday, September 16 at 10:00 AM . All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 500+ MILLION views and over 1.5-MILLION Subscribers on YouTube; and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country).
Illinois’ Black Box Theatre Holding Auditions For ‘All Is Calm’
Another round of auditions for the Black Box Theatre’s production of All Is Calm is scheduled for September 17 from 1:00 to 2:30. The all accapella sung musical is written by Peter Rothstein with vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach and tells the story of The Western Front in World War I, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it. All Is Calm will be music directed by Ron May and staged by Lora Adams.
Opening Event For Mona Ritemon Art Exhibit Happening In Davenport This Weekend
West Davenport artist Mona Ritemon will be exhibiting her latest paintings an art reception and sale at the West Davenport Arts Council gallery wall of the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities in Davenport on Sunday, September 18th from 2 to 5 pm. Mona is both a visual and...
Cirque Musica Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Cirque Musica is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Adler Theatre on Saturday, November 26th, “Wonderland” is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience.
Iowa’s RME Changing Name And Identity To Common Chord With ‘More Music, More Community’
The board of directors and staff of River Music Experience (RME) are announcing a new name and identity to celebrate the evolution of the organization and expansion of its mission. Effective September 14, 2022, the organization will be known as Common Chord and use the tag line “More Music. More Community.”
Brown Bag Lunch live concerts returning to the Bettendorf Public Library
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert series is returning to a live format, kicking off the season on Friday, September 23rd at 12:00 p.m. with a 45-minute music performance. Brown Bag Lunch offers community members of all ages to bring a meal to enjoy alongside a free concert. The September event will feature singer, songwriter Lewis Knudsen playing in a variety of styles. The concert takes place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
Hamner to Deliver Hallwas Liberal Arts Lecture At Western Illinois
MACOMB/Moline, IL – Western Illinois University is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the annual John Hallwas Liberal Arts Lecture. This year, WIU Professor Emeritus John Hallwas delivered a lecture on, “Liberal Arts Education in a Time of Crisis,” and the events will continue into October with WIU English Professor Everett Hamner delivering “Welcome to Spaceship Earth: Reimagining Climate Action via Popular Culture” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 in WIU-QC Riverfront Hall, room 111.
Meet Jasmine, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Month!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are looking for a Forever Foster for Jasmine! This sweet older gal is an 11 year old Rottweiler/Heeler mix. She weighs 84 pounds and is mostly blind and deaf. She is on two pain medications for arthritis. She needs a home with adults who will be very patient with her because sometimes she just needs a little help getting up. She likes being with people and we believe she would be okay with other dogs and cats. The clinic and shelter team love this dog so much and are hoping that there is a family that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. Please contact Patti McRae at: patti@qcawc.org for more information.
Charlie Berens Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre TONIGHT!
Davenport, IA (Monday, March 7, 2022) Charlie Berens will bring his Midwest Survival Guide Tour to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E 3rd St). Tickets are $25, $35 and $45.
Bettendorf Public Library event to count Oktoberfest by the Numbers
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections is kicking off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people. The first program in this year’s series will be held on Thursday, September 29th at 1:30 PM and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library located on 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.
Iowa Gilda’s Club Holding Trumps And Tricks Euchre Tournament
Trumps & Tricks 2022 20th Annual Euchre Fundraiser will be held by Iowa Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Thursday, November 3rd 5:30p to 9p at Starlite Ballroom, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport. All Proceeds to Benefits Gilda’s Club Quad Cities and One Eighty. The $40 per person covers entry fee,...
