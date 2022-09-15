ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Poll shows Fetterman has advantage over Dr. Oz

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljt4O_0hx1mDaQ00

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A CBS YouGov poll of nearly 1,200 registered voters has revealed Democrat John Fetterman leads Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

Results show 52% of respondents supporting Fetterman, compared to Oz’s 47%.

Of those who said they support Fetterman, 24% are in favor of him mainly because they oppose Dr. Oz and his stances.

Meanwhile, Democrat Josh Shapiro continues to maintain a big lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in the state governor’s race.

The same survey found Shapiro has 55% support compared to Mastriano’s 44%.

Shapiro had a big lead among female voters, while Mastriano had a one point lead among men.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Mehmet Oz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Oz#Election State#Am 1020#Cbs Yougov#Democrat#Republican
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy