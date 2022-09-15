Poll shows Fetterman has advantage over Dr. Oz

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) A CBS YouGov poll of nearly 1,200 registered voters has revealed Democrat John Fetterman leads Republican Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

Results show 52% of respondents supporting Fetterman, compared to Oz’s 47%.

Of those who said they support Fetterman, 24% are in favor of him mainly because they oppose Dr. Oz and his stances.

Meanwhile, Democrat Josh Shapiro continues to maintain a big lead over Republican Doug Mastriano in the state governor’s race.

The same survey found Shapiro has 55% support compared to Mastriano’s 44%.

Shapiro had a big lead among female voters, while Mastriano had a one point lead among men.