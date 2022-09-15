ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch Bros. donating $1 from drinks sold Friday to 92.9’s ‘Christmas Wish’

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
Andrew Selsky

SPOKANE, Wash. — Your morning coffee could help make Christmas wishes come true.

One dollar from every drink purchased at local Dutch Bros stands on Friday will support 92.9 KZZU’s “Christmas Wish.”

The non-profit was started in 1995 by morning hosts Dave Sposito and Ken Hopkins.

Now, Dave, Ken and Molly Allen help provide local families in need with goods, services and Christmas gifts.

Learn more about Christmas Wish here.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It seriously does work:’ Spokane C.O.P.S helps community members start “block watches”

SPOKANE, Wash. — Every year, the lower South Hill Neighborhood Watch hosts a block party for neighbors to get to know each other. This year, Spokane C.O.P.S attended the block party, teaching people how to start a “block watch” of their own. The block party celebrated its 14th year Saturday, with the goal to bring neighbors in the area together...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA
