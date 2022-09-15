Dutch Bros. donating $1 from drinks sold Friday to 92.9’s ‘Christmas Wish’

Andrew Selsky

SPOKANE, Wash. — Your morning coffee could help make Christmas wishes come true.

One dollar from every drink purchased at local Dutch Bros stands on Friday will support 92.9 KZZU’s “Christmas Wish.”

The non-profit was started in 1995 by morning hosts Dave Sposito and Ken Hopkins.

Now, Dave, Ken and Molly Allen help provide local families in need with goods, services and Christmas gifts.

Learn more about Christmas Wish here.

