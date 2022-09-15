Adjoa Andoh is narrating “Chasing the Rains,” an upcoming four-part docuseries on African wildlife, Variety can exclusively reveal. Andoh is perhaps best know as “Bridgerton’s” Lady Danbury and has also appeared in “The Witcher” and “Silent Witness” as well as numerous theatrical productions. Produced by Love Nature and Sky Nature and created by Maramedia (“Stormborn”), the docuseries promises to take viewers “into one of the most majestic, unspoiled and rarely filmed areas in Africa” in an exploration of how wildlife – including cheetahs, hyenas and elephants – survive the cycles of draught and rainfall. The series, which will launch in December on Love...

