When does the new Overwatch 2 hero release?
Overwatch 2 is diverging radically from many of the original Overwatch‘s procedures, and hero releases are no exceptions. Rather than releasing a new hero to all players every few months, Overwatch 2 will release one hero per season as part of its new seasonal model. These new heroes will still be free for all players, but those who don’t purchase the premium battle pass will need to make their way to tier 55 of the free battle pass to unlock them.
Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has just started its most recent season, with Chrome slowly taking over the island and consuming everything on it. While this new substance appears to be an antagonizing force, players are able to use it to their advantage in a variety of ways. In addition to the Chrome Splash, new Chrome weapons have been added to the game.
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
Fortnite’s October Crew skin, Despair, leaked during Chapter 3, season 4 downtime
Fortnite is constantly able to draw in its player base every month thanks to the special benefits it offers to them. The Fortnite Crew Pack, a monthly subscription, provides new cosmetics and other advantages to players for around $12 a month before tax. The October skin has been leaked about a week early during Fortnite Chapter Three, season four’s downtime today and it looks perfect for the spookiest month of the year.
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
All Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 battle pass skins
Fortnite is an ever-growing live-service game, frequently drawing players back in with the addition of new content and challenges meant to engage them. As with every new season, the battle pass skins have been leaked ahead of the server’s going back up, so players have a good idea of what to expect. This season looks to play into the spooky themes while also showing classic Fortnite style.
Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing
Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch
Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
Can You Still Get Loadouts in Warzone 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially entered the beta phase, with players testing all the new features. The CoD Next Showcase featured some unique aspects players can look forward to in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Activision’s official blog highlighted a new feature called The Shop, which serves as the enhanced Buy Stations in Warzone 2. You can buy and upgrade weapons and equipment, including the custom weapon you create. Naturally, fans are eager to know if the Loadout system still functions similarly in Warzone 2.
Respawn is removing Apex Legends’ most famous pay-to-win iron sights
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is adjusting one of the game’s most forgiving iron sights after widespread community complaints. In a short blog post shared on social media, the developer revealed that it will be changing the iron sights on a handful of skins, including the infamous Heat Sink Flatline skin, when the upcoming Beast of Prey event begins.
Apex Legends player finds strategy to block gravity cannons that’s so simple, it’s brilliant
Storm Point’s gravity cannons are a two-edged sword in Apex Legends. Sure, they’re a great way to quickly traverse vast distances on the game’s biggest map. But they can also be a bit of a death trap if a team happens to be waiting for you to land on the other side.
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
Fortnite’s Chrome will soon take over major POIs
Fortnite’s newest season is here, and with it has come the Chrome liquid that looks like it wants to consume everything on the island. In the few looks players have seen so far, Chrome attaches itself to whoever or whatever is unfortunate enough to touch it. The Chrome then spreads, taking on the form of whatever it has touched.
Will experience and progression from the Modern Warfare 2 beta carry over?
The open beta for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 kicked off today, beginning with early access to PlayStation players before rolling out to all players across PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Battle.net. The open beta features access to some of the new gameplay modes for six-vs-six action, including Prisoner Rescue...
Best Jhin skins in League of Legends
Jhin is one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Among players, he’s widely viewed as one of the game’s most visually and cosmetically appealing champions. With a truly unique and villainous aesthetic, Jhin stands out as one of the game’s few champions that the League skin team can really go all-out for.
Fortnite’s Paradise season update will be ‘larger than normal’
Fortnite is getting ready to release its yearly fall season, and the hype surrounding it is real. Epic has done a pretty good job of keeping a tight lid on any details about the new season, but it appears that fans will have a lot to look forward to. The Fortnite Status Twitter account has said that Sunday’s update will be “larger than normal for all platforms.”
Big TFT buffs and nerfs set stage for 7.5 Uncharted Realms 12.18 patch
A large number of big Teamfight Tactics Set 7.5 balance changes are slated to occur within Patch 12.18, dropped during the Patch Rundown by game design director Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer and game designer Kent “Riot Kent” Wu. The Uncharted Realms Mid-Set update had its ups and...
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
