Are the Modern Warfare 2 beta servers down? Here’s how to check
Nothing’s worse than trying to hop online for some games of Call of Duty with the squad and finding out that there are server problems. Online games are at the mercy of their servers, and Modern Warfare 2 is no different than any other game in 2022. When the servers take a hit and you can’t connect, you can’t play at all, and that means you might have to find something else to do until you can frag out with friends again.
All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
Here are all of the killstreaks in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming and it’s bringing a slew of awesome killstreaks with it, much to the delight of CoD multiplayer fans everywhere. Everyone loves a good killstreak. And you better get used to them if you plan on playing MW2 online because there are a lot of them to select from and they are very strong, very loud, and very worth your while of trying to obtain.
How do the new split circles work in CoD Warzone 2?
During the 2022 Call of Duty: Next event, Infinity Ward revealed a handful of changes that should transform how players look at their popular battle royale game mode, Call of Duty Warzone. One of the biggest changes headed to Warzone 2 is the new set of closing circles, which will...
How to complete all weekly quests in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Part of the appeal of Fortnite is constantly introducing new ways to challenge the player in unique ways. Part of that is adding new challenges every season that will keep the player on their toes while providing them with useful battle pass experience. Fortnite Chapter Three season four is no different, offering challenges that take advantage of some of the new features revealed.
Here are all the upcoming major free agents in competitive League of Legends’ major regions
This past year, competitive League of Legends has brought plenty of elation, heartbreak, and electric moments for fans and players alike. Across every region, teams have battled fiercely for regional and international glory, and only a select few have come up with the gold in their hands. But as we...
Where to find EvoChrome weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has just started its most recent season, with Chrome slowly taking over the island and consuming everything on it. While this new substance appears to be an antagonizing force, players are able to use it to their advantage in a variety of ways. In addition to the Chrome Splash, new Chrome weapons have been added to the game.
What to do if the Modern Warfare 2 beta keeps crashing
You sit down at your console after a long day of work, the squad is waiting for you in Discord, and you open up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for some grinding with the homies. And then it crashes. Nothing sucks more than a game crash, especially if you’re...
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
How to create a custom class in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally on the horizon and players of the franchise are looking forward to unlocking all that the game has to offer, especially when it comes to weapons and equipment. The CoD franchise changed forever once the Create-A-Class system was introduced. It’s been a...
Genshin Impact 3.1 | New Map, Events, Banners & More
Although the huge Version 3.0 Sumeru update for Genshin Impact still feels quite new thanks to the addition of an entire region loaded with fresh content, miHoYo is already moving forward towards yet another massive update. The Version 3.1 update is called “King Deshret and the Three Magi” and promises a plethora of anticipated additions.
Riot shows off footage of new ChronoVoid skin line in VALORANT
ChronoVoid, a new skin collection coming to VALORANT, was displayed today. The skin line will bring new skins for the Phantom, Vandal, Sheriff, Judge, and Melee. The ChronoVoid bundle will include said skins and a ChronoVoid card, a ChronoVoid spray, and a ChronoVoid gun buddy. The thematic goals for Chronovoid are magic-tech, futuristic, spherical, and elegant, according to Riot.
SypherPK skin reveal shows new details about Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
SypherPK has been teasing his new skin for the last week and revealed it earlier today to over a hundred thousand viewers on Twitch. However, some eagle-eyed fans could spot some of the new features in the background of the SypherPK Icon reveal. It’s beginning to look like Fortnite Paradise will bring many new additions.
Fortnite adds new Chrome Splash mechanic in Chapter 3, season 4, allows air dash and wall phasing
Fortnite’s newest season is finally here and it features the ominous Chrome that slowly consumed The Seven and now the island. But the Loopers are able to use the Chrome to their advantage in Chapter Three, season four, taking on its form to turn into a blob of the liquid. Using it, players can tunnel as a blob, avoiding damage from enemies and air dash to get closer to them faster.
All new POIs and changes to Fortnite’s map in Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite‘s battle royale is a constantly evolving experience, with new maps and content being added to the game all the time. Part of the appeal for players is that they can frequently log back into the game and find a whole variety of new content to explore. As part of the Chapter Three, season four update, Epic Games has changed its map once again.
Talon Esports is headed to Dota 2’s The International 2022 in its debut season
Southeast Asia had a lot of changes and odd circumstances impact how its qualifiers for The International 2022 looked, but in the end, fans will get to see Talon Esports make its TI debut in the organization’s first season after they made a 3-2 comeback against Polaris Esports. Talon...
How to enable 120 FPS on your PS5 in the Modern Warfare 2 Beta
The Call of Duty series is getting ready to welcome Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2. The game’s beta stage kicked off on Sept. 15, giving players an early chance to discover everything Modern Warfare 2 has to offer. In addition to new scenery and gameplay elements, Modern Warfare...
The GTA 6 leaks could cause dire consequences for online play forever
Throughout this past day, more and more news regarding the massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks has continued to surface. But now, some people have started to realize how damaging this flood of data could be for the online mode of the GTAV. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a user on...
OTK Rift 2: Rosters, prize pool, and where to watch
Following the success of its first League of Legends tournament, streaming collective and esports organization OTK plans to host its second Rift event. This tournament will pit eight teams of five streamers against each other on Summoner’s Rift for a $25,000 prize pool. The one-day tournament will begin on Sept. 16 at 2pm CT on OTK member Emiru’s channel.
The Modern Warfare 2 open beta is now live on PlayStation, but not for everyone just yet
The grind is about to begin for Call of Duty gamers all around the world. The Modern Warfare 2 open beta is now live in early access for players who pre-ordered on PlayStation. The first two days of the beta are exclusive to those who placed pre-orders on PS5 and...
