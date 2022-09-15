EBay is the most affordable resale platform, a recent study from VoucherCodes found. In analyzing the cost of this year’s most popular fashion items —including the Dior Saddlebag, Jacquemus Bambino bag, and Nike and Yeezy sneakers — VoucherCodes found a great disparity in pricing across resale platforms, with eBay being the least expensive.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO