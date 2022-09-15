Read full article on original website
UK's Channel 5 aired 'The Emoji Movie' instead of the Queen's funeral
"The Emoji Movie" is one of the most critically panned movies of the last five years. The decision sparked commotion on Twitter.
Live blog: Climate Week NYC 2022
Climate Week NYC 2022 convenes on September 19-25, with the theme of "Getting it Done". Insider will be liveblogging from the event.
eBay is the cheapest resale platform, study finds
EBay is the most affordable resale platform, a recent study from VoucherCodes found. In analyzing the cost of this year’s most popular fashion items —including the Dior Saddlebag, Jacquemus Bambino bag, and Nike and Yeezy sneakers — VoucherCodes found a great disparity in pricing across resale platforms, with eBay being the least expensive.
