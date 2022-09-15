Read full article on original website
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
San Antonio WWII veteran is wishing for 100 cards on his 100th birthday
SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran from San Antonio who is about to turn 100 years old has a unique wish. He's hoping to receive 100 cards for his 100th birthday. World War II Veteran, Army Air Force Sergeant Antonio Carrizales is wishing for the birthday cards in time for his actual 100th birthday, on September 25.
Comal ISD announces lone finalist for its superintendent
SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD has just announced the lone finalist for its superintendent. John E. Chapman III has begun the 21-day waiting period for negotiations which is state mandated before he could transition to becoming the district’s official superintendent. “We took the superintendent search for Comal ISD...
Rammstein : The Show Behind The Show
Rammstein's show is epic in scope and it takes four days to set the stage. Rammstein Production Coordinator Bruno Fernandes was kind enough to take Fox San Antonio behind the scenes at the Alamodome before the band's tour date in the Alamo City. If you can find a concert with as much planning and pre-production that goes into a Rammstein show, please call our news assignment desk with any helpful information!
Honor Flight veterans return home after trip to Washington
San Antonio veterans returned home from the latest Honor Flight to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. This is the second honor flight from San Antonio since the pandemic began. On board, were 20 veterans who served during Vietnam, Korea and even World War II. Veterans often call the trip,...
Beto O'Rourke and civil rights leader team up for San Antonio rally
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited San Antonio Sunday evening. He stopped by La Villita for an event with civil rights activist Dolores Huerta. He'll face Governor Greg Abbott, who is running for a third term in office. Election Day is November 8.
Open house for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set for Sunday
SAN ANTONIO - The open house for our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway took place Saturday. There is going to be another open house on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of raffle tickets, with all the proceeds going to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Texas leads the U.S. in banned books, but you can still find them at your local library
SAN ANTONIO - A new report shows there are more books banned from schools in Texas than anywhere else in the nation. PEN America, a non-profit free speech group, analyzed book bans across the nation over the last year. They found more than 800 titles were pulled from school shelves...
Peter Sakai launches new campaign headquarters as he runs to be next Bexar County Judge
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County residents will get to vote for the next county judge, as Nelson Wolff steps down after two decades in office. The democrats' nominee and former district court judge Peter Sakai held a grand opening for his new campaign office on the northwest side. He's running against republican Trish Deberry, a former county commissioner.
Motorcyclist slams into concrete barrier after losing control along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic was at a standstill for about 45 minutes after a motorcycle accident on the North Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man on a motorcycle lost control and slammed into a concrete ramp. A...
More housing needed as Eastside continues to be city focal point
SAN ANTONIO - Due to deteriorating infrastructure, low incomes, and high rates of crime San Antonio's eastside is becoming more of a focal point for elected officials. Monday at San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside’s (SAGE) State of the Eastside breakfast, leaders got a chance to hear directly from the community -- who says a lot of their needs are still going unmet.
Man arrested for threatening teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he made threatening statements to teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School. According to court records, 25-year-old Kuwamura Hayden showed up on the campus on Friday and told a witness that he was “going to take out the coaches” before going to Central Catholic High School and “finishing the job.” Hayden also showed the witness a picture of the guns he had and that he had one in his car. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend and said that he was next because he was allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend.
Teens combatting domestic violence
In Texas 1 in 3 women are affected by domestic abuse. San Antonio's Family Violence Prevention Services offer resources and help to families and women that are affected by some sort of abuse. For some, domestic abuse is very personal, "I think about if there's anything that could've possibly been...
Woman shot by an unknown suspect while at overnight party on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot by an unknown suspect while she was at a party on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to the TA Truck stop at the intersection of IH-10 E and Foster Road at around 3:49 a.m. Upon arrival, police found a...
Man hospitalized after getting stabbed multiple times while playing Pokémon at a park
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times at a park on the Southwest side while playing a Pokémon game. Police were dispatched to 9323 Somerset Road at the Costa Mirada Apartments at around 1:47 a.m. According to officials, the man was at...
Police discover dead woman in drainage ditch
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found in a drainage ditch on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 12413 Judson Road at around 12:20 p.m. after they received a call that a woman was in a drainage ditch. Upon arrival, police...
Man in critical condition after being struck by a train
SAN ANTONIO - North of downtown, a train hit a man who was sitting on the tracks Saturday night. The incident happened near I-10 and Colorado at around 10:35 p.m. Police say a Union Pacific train conductor called 9-1-1, saying he thought he may have hit someone. Officers walked the...
Major delays on I-35 North after five-vehicle crash
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two lanes have been closed on I-35 North following a major five-vehicle crash. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. just North of Highway 46. One person has been transferred to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police say.
8-year-old boy shot while playing video games in his bedroom
SAN ANTONIO – An 8-year-old boy became the victim of a shooting as police say he innocently sat playing video games Sunday morning. Police were called to the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit at around 5:15 a.m. According to officials, the boy was playing video games in an upstairs...
Two men stabbed multiple times during random attacks on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly stabbed several people on the Southeast Side. The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard near the H-E-B. Police said a man in his 60s was...
