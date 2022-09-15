SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he made threatening statements to teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School. According to court records, 25-year-old Kuwamura Hayden showed up on the campus on Friday and told a witness that he was “going to take out the coaches” before going to Central Catholic High School and “finishing the job.” Hayden also showed the witness a picture of the guns he had and that he had one in his car. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend and said that he was next because he was allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend.

