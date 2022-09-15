ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio WWII veteran is wishing for 100 cards on his 100th birthday

SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran from San Antonio who is about to turn 100 years old has a unique wish. He's hoping to receive 100 cards for his 100th birthday. World War II Veteran, Army Air Force Sergeant Antonio Carrizales is wishing for the birthday cards in time for his actual 100th birthday, on September 25.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Comal ISD announces lone finalist for its superintendent

SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD has just announced the lone finalist for its superintendent. John E. Chapman III has begun the 21-day waiting period for negotiations which is state mandated before he could transition to becoming the district’s official superintendent. “We took the superintendent search for Comal ISD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rammstein : The Show Behind The Show

Rammstein's show is epic in scope and it takes four days to set the stage. Rammstein Production Coordinator Bruno Fernandes was kind enough to take Fox San Antonio behind the scenes at the Alamodome before the band's tour date in the Alamo City. If you can find a concert with as much planning and pre-production that goes into a Rammstein show, please call our news assignment desk with any helpful information!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Honor Flight veterans return home after trip to Washington

San Antonio veterans returned home from the latest Honor Flight to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. This is the second honor flight from San Antonio since the pandemic began. On board, were 20 veterans who served during Vietnam, Korea and even World War II. Veterans often call the trip,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Open house for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway set for Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - The open house for our St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway took place Saturday. There is going to be another open house on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There are a limited number of raffle tickets, with all the proceeds going to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

More housing needed as Eastside continues to be city focal point

SAN ANTONIO - Due to deteriorating infrastructure, low incomes, and high rates of crime San Antonio's eastside is becoming more of a focal point for elected officials. Monday at San Antonio for Growth on the Eastside’s (SAGE) State of the Eastside breakfast, leaders got a chance to hear directly from the community -- who says a lot of their needs are still going unmet.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested for threatening teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he made threatening statements to teachers and staff at Central Catholic High School. According to court records, 25-year-old Kuwamura Hayden showed up on the campus on Friday and told a witness that he was “going to take out the coaches” before going to Central Catholic High School and “finishing the job.” Hayden also showed the witness a picture of the guns he had and that he had one in his car. He also threatened his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend and said that he was next because he was allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Teens combatting domestic violence

In Texas 1 in 3 women are affected by domestic abuse. San Antonio's Family Violence Prevention Services offer resources and help to families and women that are affected by some sort of abuse. For some, domestic abuse is very personal, "I think about if there's anything that could've possibly been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police discover dead woman in drainage ditch

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found in a drainage ditch on the Northeast side of town. Police were dispatched to 12413 Judson Road at around 12:20 p.m. after they received a call that a woman was in a drainage ditch. Upon arrival, police...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man in critical condition after being struck by a train

SAN ANTONIO - North of downtown, a train hit a man who was sitting on the tracks Saturday night. The incident happened near I-10 and Colorado at around 10:35 p.m. Police say a Union Pacific train conductor called 9-1-1, saying he thought he may have hit someone. Officers walked the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Major delays on I-35 North after five-vehicle crash

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two lanes have been closed on I-35 North following a major five-vehicle crash. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the accident happened around 3:00 p.m. just North of Highway 46. One person has been transferred to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police say.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
foxsanantonio.com

8-year-old boy shot while playing video games in his bedroom

SAN ANTONIO – An 8-year-old boy became the victim of a shooting as police say he innocently sat playing video games Sunday morning. Police were called to the 7000 block of Hallie Spirit at around 5:15 a.m. According to officials, the boy was playing video games in an upstairs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

