Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs bill legalizing composting of human bodies. Thanks, governor
I’ve never been thrilled about spending eternity in a casket and now, thanks to a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, I have another option. It’s called human composting — or natural organic reduction (NOR). Here’s how it works: At funeral homes, bodies are placed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California will allow human composting as alternative to cremation or burial
Californians will be able in a few years to compost their bodies after death under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The process, called natural organic reduction, involves placing a corpse in a steel vessel and covering it with materials such as wood chips, alfalfa, and straw until it decomposes. The remains are returned to family members or can be mixed into soil in a conservation area.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Super mom’ Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for California kidnapping hoax
Calling her a manipulator and habitual liar, a federal judge on Monday sentenced Sherri Papini to 18 months in prison, ending a six-year saga that began when the Redding-area mom faked her own kidnapping and then shocked the world when she returned three weeks later with an outlandish tale of being abducted at gunpoint by two Latino women.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire is at 21% containment, but how will a shift in the weather affect the spread?
Firefighters are looking to gain the upper hand on the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties ahead of an afternoon of stiff winds and possible rain Sunday. The fire, which erupted on Mosquito Road at Oxbow Reservoir the evening of Sept. 6, is measured at 71,292 acres with 21% containment, Cal Fire said in a Saturday morning update.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire update: Rain helps containment and several evacuation orders are lifted
Containment of the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado counties jumped this weekend as rain showers fell on the region. The fire is 34% contained, Cal Fire said in a Sunday morning update, up from 21% the day before. The fire grew slightly from Saturday and has now burned 74,748 acres.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference
Jackson State football is red hot right now, but Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is cool on helping the school build a new stadium. The governor was recently asked about the building of Southern Mississippi's new volleyball facility, which is a part of the salacious Brett Favre welfare scandal. He tried to deny having any insight into knowing details about that facility's funding and ended up throwing Jackson State in the mix.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Where’s Johnny? Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing at the Fortinet Championship
NAPA, Calif. – Phil Mickelson isn’t the only World Golf Hall of Famer missing from this year’s Fortinet Championship. The event is also Miller lite – as in Johnny Miller. The two-time major winner and retired NBC Sports lead golf analyst has served as tournament ambassador...
Comments / 1