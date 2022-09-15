ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California will allow human composting as alternative to cremation or burial

Californians will be able in a few years to compost their bodies after death under a new law signed Sunday by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The process, called natural organic reduction, involves placing a corpse in a steel vessel and covering it with materials such as wood chips, alfalfa, and straw until it decomposes. The remains are returned to family members or can be mixed into soil in a conservation area.
Mosquito Fire is at 21% containment, but how will a shift in the weather affect the spread?

Firefighters are looking to gain the upper hand on the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties ahead of an afternoon of stiff winds and possible rain Sunday. The fire, which erupted on Mosquito Road at Oxbow Reservoir the evening of Sept. 6, is measured at 71,292 acres with 21% containment, Cal Fire said in a Saturday morning update.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves distracts from USM with Jackson State reference

Jackson State football is red hot right now, but Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is cool on helping the school build a new stadium. The governor was recently asked about the building of Southern Mississippi's new volleyball facility, which is a part of the salacious Brett Favre welfare scandal. He tried to deny having any insight into knowing details about that facility's funding and ended up throwing Jackson State in the mix.
