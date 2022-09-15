Read full article on original website
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
State orders company that caused Flint River spill to end use of waste transport tunnels
FLINT, MI -- Lockhart Chemical, the company responsible for spilling thousands of gallons of an oil-based substance into the Flint River in June, has been ordered to immediately stop its use of leaky underground waste and storm water tunnels for disposal. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Genesee County Sheriff Chris...
Spin scooters now available on Eastern Michigan University campus
YPSILANTI, MI - Students on the Eastern Michigan University campus now have a new mode of transportation to zoom across campus -- a deployment of Spin electric scooters. The scooters became available for rent on Monday, Sept. 19, at marked corrals adjacent to existing bike racks throughout the EMU campus.
HometownLife.com
Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Mobile Secretary of State services coming to western, central Michigan
When people in southeastern Michigan can’t easily get to a Michigan Secretary of State office, the agency can bring those services to them. Now, that assistance expands to western and central Michigan, too. The SOS is adding two mobile offices to its fleet of one, Secretary of State Jocelyn...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 Michigan stores
Struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close five Michigan stores. The retailer announced in late August that it was closing approximately 150 of its lower-producing banner stores in the coming months. Fifty-six of them are already on the chopping block. The five Michigan stores include:
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
Enjoy breakfast, happy hour on the Michigan Theater stage
ANN ARBOR, MI -- See theater from an actor’s point of view at an upcoming event onstage at the Michigan Theater. The Michigan Theater, 603 East Liberty St., is hosting two different meals on the theater’s stage as part of an informational gathering promoting the Towsley Society, the Michigan Theater Foundation’s giving society.
Renewal of license plate-reading cameras set for public hearing in Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- Continued use of license plate-reading cameras in Jackson will be up for public discussion at an upcoming city council meeting. A hearing on the eligibility of Jackson County law enforcement to receive nearly $50,000 from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant is set to take place at the next Jackson City Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the 2nd Floor City Council Chambers at Jackson City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave.
Exploring the Abandoned Northland Mall Near Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
“The winter season will be here soon”; Oakland County Road Commission looking to hire full-time workers
The RCOC tells WWJ that the minimum wage for the position for the first six months is $20 per hour. Once an employee completes the six-month probationary period, the minimum wage jumps to $22 per hour.
Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past
On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
The Oakland Press
Public meetings on de-looping Woodward Avenue
Anyone interested in plans to convert the Woodward Loop in Pontiac into a two-way street has several options for sharing their opinions, but only until Oct. 4. “The goal is to educate the public about the project and answer as many questions as we can,” said MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Foodie Fair returns to Eastern Market this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Foodie Fair is back on at Eastern Market this coming weekend with the annual edible bonanza kicking off in Shed 5. The big day invites both experienced and novice chefs to the table for a "one-of-a-kind shopping and selling experience." There's a new segment of the food show with the event running alongside a vegan food fair as well.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
HometownLife.com
Developer proposes 449 rental homes in southwest Canton with pool, splash pad, dog park
A Southfield-based developer is proposing 449 single family rental homes on a 224-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Geddes Road and Denton Road in Canton Township. A preliminary plan for Creekview Landings includes 342 detached homes and 107 attached units. As the plan currently stands, renters could choose from two models for ranch style homes and two models for two-story homes, as well as the attached ranch-style models.
whmi.com
Paving Grand River in Brighton Delayed Until Next Year
Motorists in the city of Brighton will have to navigate through some lane shifts beginning Monday, Sept. 19th. As part of the Grand River Ave. improvement project, the contractor will be replacing concrete curbing as well as installing Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps at all intersections east of Main Street clear to the city limits at Appian Way.
MLive
