Blackstone LaunchPad Accepting Applications for Ideas Competition and Chance to Win $4,000 in Prizes
Syracuse University Libraries’ Blackstone LaunchPad is hosting an Ideas Competition on Friday, Oct. 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Whitman Atrium (Grand Flaum Hall) at 721 University Ave. The Ideas Competition is open to all Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students interested in entrepreneurship or problem-solving. Applications to participate must be submitted by Oct. 5 via an online application form. Participants will compete for the chance to win one of four $1,000 cash prizes.
Employers Eager to ‘Hire Orange’ During Career Week Sept. 26-30
In a momentous in-person return, schools, colleges and unit career teams in partnership with Syracuse University Career Services will host Career Week Sept. 26-30, 2022. All students, regardless of class year and major, are welcome and encouraged to connect with more than 200 employers by participating in a variety of events. Attending employers are eager to “hire orange” for internship and post-graduation positions—some even hosting on campus interviews.
McNair Scholars Program Receives U.S. Department of Education Funding Through 2027
The Ronald E. McNair Post Baccalaureate Achievement Program—part of the School of Education’s Center for Academic Achievement and Student Development—has been awarded $1.4 million in U.S. Department of Education funding for the 2022-2027 academic and fiscal years. The McNair Scholars Program at Syracuse University, as it is...
Physicist Awarded NSF Grant to Continue Gravitational Wave Detector Research
In March 2023, the Advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) is set to begin its fourth yearlong observational period. Scientists on site in Hanford, Washington, and Livingston, Louisiana, have spent the last two years on hardware and software upgrades to increase the sensitivity of the detectors, making them capable of sensing “fainter” gravitational waves to detect more events than ever before.
Libraries to Host Qualtrics Webinars
Syracuse University Libraries is hosting its annual Qualtrics webinar workshops on Mondays from 3 to 4 p.m. from Oct. 3 through Nov. 14. The seven workshops will be held virtually using Zoom. Participants must register in advance for any one or more of the free workshops via Qualtrics Workshops. Workshops will provide participants with information on using the University’s online survey software. Available to University faculty, staff and students free of charge, the software enables users to create and distribute complex surveys and analyze responses from a single online platform.
Ongoing Efforts to Manage COVID-19
I am writing this afternoon to call your attention to the message you recently received from Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, and to provide a few additional thoughts on our ongoing efforts to manage COVID-19. First, I want to highlight a few key points:. Active cases:...
COVID-19 Update: Active Cases | Public Health Reminders | Vaccine Availability
Today marks the fourth week of the Fall 2022 semester. It has been an exciting few weeks on campus with a palpable sense of energy from everyone in our community. While this semester feels like a more “typical” semester, it is critically important that our community continue to adhere to public health guidance and take the personal and collective steps necessary to keep our students, faculty and staff healthy and safe.
Institute for Security Policy and Law, Syracuse Law Review to Host ‘Lessons Learned: Perspectives on Law and Policy from the War in Ukraine’ Symposium
The Institute for Security Policy and Law (SPL) and Syracuse Law Review (SLR) are hosting the “Lessons Learned: Perspectives on Law and Policy from the War in Ukraine” Symposium on Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, in Dineen Hall. On Sept. 22, four panel discussions will be...
‘Black Voices’ Malmgren Concert: NYC-Based Warp Trio Blends Classical, Jazz, Hip-Hop
Spotlighting works by Black artists in classical, jazz and hip-hop music, New York City-based Warp Trio brings “Black Voices” to Syracuse University. As part of Hendricks Chapel’s Music and Message Malmgren concert series, the community is invited to reflect and celebrate this Sunday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m.
