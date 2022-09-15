Deputies: Over $50K of valuables stolen from home on temple property

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Five people took part in a home invasion at the Lao Buddhist Temple property near Holland on Sunday, deputies say.

Deputies were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the property located in the 5500 block of 112th Avenue in Olive Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The monks that live and worship at the property were elsewhere on the grounds when five … unknown suspects arrived and committed this crime,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe three people entered the home while two other people stayed outside in their vehicle. They say money and religious artifacts, worth over $50,000, were stolen.

The temple on the property was not entered, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies are investigating a home invasion at the Lao Buddhist Temple property on Sept. 11. (Courtesy Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office released photos from surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368).

Authorities say no one was hurt.

