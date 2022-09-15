Read full article on original website
Related
City of Charlotte delays start of paid Saturday parking in Uptown, South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte announced a change to parking in Uptown and South End. Saturday, Sept. 10, was supposed to be the first day of having to pay to park on Saturdays. But now it's being pushed back to sometime next year. Parking continues to be...
$86 million project to revamp interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.
Electric ride-share options coming to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big changes are coming to Uber in the Queen City. The ride-share company announced it's launching Uber Comfort Electric in 14 cities in North America on Thursday, including Charlotte. The new ride option allows riders to request a premium electric vehicle like a Tesla, Polestar, or...
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0