Charlotte, NC

Electric ride-share options coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Big changes are coming to Uber in the Queen City. The ride-share company announced it's launching Uber Comfort Electric in 14 cities in North America on Thursday, including Charlotte. The new ride option allows riders to request a premium electric vehicle like a Tesla, Polestar, or...
Emergency vet clinic opens in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Veterinary Emergency Group has just opened its newest hospital in Charlotte. This will be VEG’s 34th location nationwide. “Emergency is our middle name – it’s all we do, so we do it best. VEG is the only veterinary company that focuses solely on pet emergencies,” Dr. David Bessler, founder of VEG, said. “When an emergency happens, VEG puts the pet first and allows the pet parents to be an integral part of their beloved pet’s care and recovery.”
Charlotte local news

