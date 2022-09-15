Read full article on original website
Grimes Did "Smthn Crazy," And Fans Are Convinced She Got Plastic Surgery To Get "Elf Ears"
She said she wanted it, and it appears she finally did it.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. LeBron James is well known as an NBA...
"Do Revenge" Writer And Director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson Talks Music, Rom-Com Inspirations, And Landing Sarah Michelle Gellar
Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson takes us behind the scenes of her new movie, while also looking back at her previous work. From working with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes to the full circle Taylor Swift moment with Someone Great, and more.
This TikTok Famous, $18 Amazon Find Is Perfect for Displaying My Favorite Records
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m so happy to see the ’60s and ’70s are having a resurgence in the interior design space, and vinyl collections and record players are coming right along with that. While streaming can be a super-convenient way of listening to music, tapping on an app doesn’t quite compare to the feeling of flipping through a stack of records to find your favorite.
A Not-Touched-Since-the-’80s Brooklyn Apartment Is Now Gorgeously Open Concept
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Lily Klein, husband, and chunky chihuahua mix. Location: Brooklyn, New York. Type of home: Co-op apartment. Size: 800 square feet. Years lived...
Before and After: HGTV’s “Love It or List It” Turns Designer Hilary Farr from Star to Client
After years of redesigning the houses of others, HGTV star Hilary Farr decided to put her skills to the ultimate test. In the latest episode of “Love It or List It,” the designer opted to renovate her own recently purchased home. Along the way, she had to impress co-host David Visentin, who was skeptical of the cramped house and encouraged her to list it and buy a different property nearby.
Chip and Joanna Gaines on the Importance of Exteriors and Their New James Hardie Collaboration
Joanna Gaines can still remember one of her biggest color mishaps. It involved a house, hundreds of gallons of buttercream paint, and a mini reveal day gone awry. “We pulled up, and I really am not joking when I say that the neighbors were outside staring at the house,” she recalled during a recent video interview with Apartment Therapy. “They were shaking their heads.”
I Moved Home to the Suburbs to Save Money. But I Didn’t Expect to Love It for These Reasons
I initially moved back home to the suburbs with a time limit. I planned on staying with my parents for a year to make a sizable dent in paying off my debt, then hoped to promptly return to the city — a built-in escape plan. But as I crept up on the one-year mark, I noticed my desire to leave had dwindled, and I started to recognize how much I had gained just from being out of the city. I was saving on the pricey lifestyle that can come with living in the city, from sky high rents (of course, buying a place in the suburbs would come with a whole different cost) to countless restaurants and things to do, sure. But the life I’d created was also undeniably more balanced, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that I moved to the suburbs. These are some of things that have changed for the better.
Everything You Should Know About Netflix’s New Real Estate Show, “Buy My House”
Mary Elizabeth Andriotis is a freelance writer and editor based in New York. She has written for Apartment Therapy, Vogue, Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Teen Vogue, NYLON, and Town & Country. She enjoys visiting historic house museums and listening to Taylor Swift's entire discography in her free time. Follow. published...
Crate&Barrel Launched a Collaboration with Athena Calderone, and It’s a Neutrals Lover’s Dream
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Lifestyle expert, author, and all-around aesthete Athena Calderone has partnered with Crate & Barrel on an exclusive home collaboration for Fall 2022. The line spans several categories, from furniture and textiles to decorative accents and even kitchen products and glassware, the last of which has been apart of the Chicago-based home retailer’s offerings since the brand’s inception in 1962.
